HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Vervet Monkeys in KZN are the first to use a touch screen
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tecla Mohr - PhD student Department of Ecology and Evolution University of Lausanne
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: SA Inc.'s charm offensive working at WEF 2023 ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Wainwright - CEO at Investec Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
America's Noodle acquires SA's e-Learning Design Firm Hubble Studios
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hannes Geldenhuys - CEO and co-founder of Hubble Studios
Today at 19:08
Should a "good" leader know when to quit? [AUDIO: NEW ZEALAND PM QUITS CART ARY3]
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Mias de Klerk - Director for the Centre for Responsible Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance - Reinvesting your dividends can have a huge impact on your portfolio.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Government's sitting duck approach to Eskom in spotlight “We are South Africans” to launch legal action, followed by nationwide shutdown. 19 January 2023 2:02 PM
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical” 19 January 2023 1:11 PM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Local
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
Covid-19 booster shot will be available to all adults before end of Jan Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced the most recent changes to the country’s vaccination rollout plans on Tuesday. 18 January 2023 3:37 PM
View all Politics
Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023 The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet. 19 January 2023 1:48 PM
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical” 19 January 2023 1:11 PM
Online scam alert: 'ALWAYS pay with a credit card,' warns consumer journalist Another unlucky customer has met her unfortunate match at the hands of a dodgy online retailer. 19 January 2023 11:27 AM
View all Business
Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age) Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity. 19 January 2023 1:23 PM
Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve... 19 January 2023 12:35 PM
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy. 19 January 2023 8:53 AM
Oxford Univeristy Press chooses 'queen' as children's 'Word of the Year' According to Oxford University Press, 52% of girls chose the word 'Queen' as 'word of the year', against 39% of the boys. 19 January 2023 8:45 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] 'It's debit order time, baby!' Another clever ad from Hippo The new Hippo TV campaign boldly uses the catchphrase 'get out' even after getting into trouble with a particular insurer... 18 January 2023 9:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again

19 January 2023 11:48 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
HIV
Aids
Mark Heywood
Antiretrovirals
Clarence Ford

Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again.

Clarence Ford speaks to Mark Heywood, health activist and board member of the HIV/AIDS organisation Treatment Action Campaign.

  • UN AIDS has warned of rising HIV infections and deaths

  • Young people in particular are at risk for infection

© vadimjoker95/123rf.com
© vadimjoker95/123rf.com

We are still struggling with an HIV epidemic, despite the shift in focus to Covid-19 in the last few years.

In the hangover of COVID-19, one of the things that UN AIDS is warning about is that HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again. HIV deaths are on the rise all over the world once again.

Mark Heywood, health activist and board member of the HIV/AIDS organisation, Treatment Action Campaign

Young people between the ages of 15 and 24 are particularly at risk for infection.

Many young people do not practice safe sex and some inject drugs.

Heywood says that schools do not provide adequate education about HIV and AIDS and the importance of getting antiretroviral (ARV) treatments if they do test positive.

We have a tendency to take our eye off the ball and we are going to pay the price.

Mark Heywood, health activist and board member of the HIV/AIDS organisation, Treatment Action Campaign

He says that of the roughly eight million people living with HIV in South Africa, around three million are not getting ARV treatments.

Heywood argues that we need to be having open conversations with young people about sex, sexual orientation, and safe practices to make sure they are equipped to protect themselves from the risks of HIV and AIDS.

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again




19 January 2023 11:48 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
HIV
Aids
Mark Heywood
Antiretrovirals
Clarence Ford

More from World

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. © krutenyuk/123rf.com

Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?

19 January 2023 10:13 AM

This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death

19 January 2023 8:53 AM

The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. June 2013 Picture: UK Government

Oxford Univeristy Press chooses 'queen' as children's 'Word of the Year'

19 January 2023 8:45 AM

According to Oxford University Press, 52% of girls chose the word 'Queen' as 'word of the year', against 39% of the boys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this file photo taken on 12 September 2022, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on 26 September 2022 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 19 January 2023 she will resign next month. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

New Zealand PM Ardern announces shock resignation

19 January 2023 3:49 AM

The 42-year-old - who steered the country through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and its worst-ever terror attack - said she no longer had 'enough in the tank'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Former European Member of Parliament is 'spilling the beans' on corruption

18 January 2023 11:10 AM

Former EU MP Pier Antonio Panzeri has agreed to come clean on bribery and corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Boris Johnson/ Twitter

Former British PM Boris Johnson to write a memoir about his crazy time in office

18 January 2023 11:03 AM

Johnson promises it will be "a memoir like no other".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© palinchak/123rf.com

'Iran women continue to risk their lives knowing the danger they are facing'

18 January 2023 8:03 AM

Courageous Iranian women have been protesting against their authoritarian theocratic government for months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections

18 January 2023 7:41 AM

General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'

17 January 2023 8:13 PM

Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state capture, but the same government-corporate collusion is at the heart of it says Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lp2studio/123rf.com

China's economic growth slows, population shrinks for 1st time since 1961

17 January 2023 5:25 PM

China's economy expanded by just 3% in 2022, hit hard by the 'zero COVID' policy it recently lifted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

© jivacore/123rf.com

Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age)

19 January 2023 1:23 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels.com

Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps

19 January 2023 12:35 PM

Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve physical health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The twitter bird. Picture: Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

Twitter auctions off office goods, including a $100k bird statue

19 January 2023 10:01 AM

Twitter has auctioned off a number of items from its San Francisco headquarters, including a statue of the bird which fetched $100k.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A sign from the Museum of Wonky English. Picture: @duolingo/twitter

Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations

19 January 2023 9:11 AM

Duolingo has introduced the Museum of Wonky English to celebrate the best of mistranslations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg

19 January 2023 9:08 AM

Get your yoga on without utterly breaking the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A four-meter-deep sinkhole on Snake Road near the N12 is being investigated. Picture: Jacob Mamabolo/Twitter

[WATCH] Dancing women fall into a sinkhole

19 January 2023 7:53 AM

A video of five women in Brazil who fell into a sinkhole while dancing is going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smart shopper lady. Screenshot.

[WATCH] 'SA men with Pick n Pay smart shopper cards are embarrassing'

19 January 2023 7:47 AM

A lady on TikTok (@Khanyababy_) believes that a man should be embarrassed for having a loyalty card.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stocking/123rf..com

Career choices: could plumbing be the right path for you? SA needs LOADS of them

19 January 2023 7:25 AM

With high unemployment in our country choosing your career path can be difficult, but a skill like plumbing could be the answer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

langstrup/123rf

10 cheap gyms and fitness centres in Mzansi. Let's get moving!

19 January 2023 6:48 AM

Looking to get back into your fitness routine? Here's a list of the 10 budget-friendly gyms and fitness centres in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © David Tadevosian /123rf.com

Expect further hikes in price of chicken if load shedding doesn't ease

18 January 2023 5:19 PM

10 million chickens have been taken out of production in the last six weeks - because of power cuts, abattoirs simply don't have enough time to process the number of chickens they normally do.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] 'SA men with Pick n Pay smart shopper cards are embarrassing'

Lifestyle

Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death

World

MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding?

Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

Load shedding among top hurdles faced by 2022 matric class

19 January 2023 4:37 PM

Gauteng police arrest six people alleged to be kidnapping syndicate members

19 January 2023 4:24 PM

Joburg City Power plans to roll out solar-powered street lights

19 January 2023 4:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA