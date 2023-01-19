



Clarence Ford speaks to Mark Heywood, health activist and board member of the HIV/AIDS organisation Treatment Action Campaign.

UN AIDS has warned of rising HIV infections and deaths

Young people in particular are at risk for infection

© vadimjoker95/123rf.com

We are still struggling with an HIV epidemic, despite the shift in focus to Covid-19 in the last few years.

In the hangover of COVID-19, one of the things that UN AIDS is warning about is that HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again. HIV deaths are on the rise all over the world once again. Mark Heywood, health activist and board member of the HIV/AIDS organisation, Treatment Action Campaign

Young people between the ages of 15 and 24 are particularly at risk for infection.

Many young people do not practice safe sex and some inject drugs.

Heywood says that schools do not provide adequate education about HIV and AIDS and the importance of getting antiretroviral (ARV) treatments if they do test positive.

We have a tendency to take our eye off the ball and we are going to pay the price. Mark Heywood, health activist and board member of the HIV/AIDS organisation, Treatment Action Campaign

He says that of the roughly eight million people living with HIV in South Africa, around three million are not getting ARV treatments.

Heywood argues that we need to be having open conversations with young people about sex, sexual orientation, and safe practices to make sure they are equipped to protect themselves from the risks of HIV and AIDS.

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again