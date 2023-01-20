SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill
Bongani Bingwa interviews Lindsay Hopkins, SA Harvest KwaZulu-Natal Operations Manager.
SA Harvest's mission is to end hunger in South Africa by "addressing the systemic causes of hunger and leveraging appropriate technology, while simultaneously tackling the immediate food security crisis through rescuing nutritious food and delivering it where it’s needed most."
SA Harvest rescues food that's still fit for human consumption but would've otherwise been disposed of in landfills.
This includes produce from farms and shops – food that doesn't fit farming standards or food that is not put on shelves because of its best-before date.
This food then gets donated to communities in need.
Hopkins says that, on record, about 12.5 million tonnes of food gets wasted each year. The real amount is, however, even higher.
... is obviously just an obscene amount, so I would almost say you could double that [actual number]...Lindsay Hopkins, SA Harvest KwaZulu-Natal Operations Manager
There's a cost to go and dump stuff at a landfill and we've got a very big problem with illegal dumping.Lindsay Hopkins, SA Harvest KwaZulu-Natal Operations Manager
SA Harvests partnered with Solidarity Fund, which has helped SA Harvest extend its reach to outlying areas.
It's been incredible because we're getting to know areas we otherwise wouldn't naturally reach because we can't extend that far, because we don't have the capacity. So it's been amazing to go and visit all these outlying areas.Lindsay Hopkins, SA Harvest KwaZulu-Natal Operations Manager
By the end of 2022, SA Harvest managed to deliver 19 million meals in one year, and almost 36 million meals since the operation started three years ago.
Alan Browde, CEO and Founder of SA Harvest, said that their plan for this year is to focus on developing entrepreneurial skills for their beneficiaries and those that they feed.
If you'd like to be of service and learn more, email info@saharvest.org.
