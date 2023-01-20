The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his 16 co-accused are currently in court on charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Analyisis: Lilttle to no visible political support for Former ANC SG.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof. Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analayst
Today at 12:15
Civil society organisation, Not In My Name International stages a march against power cuts at the Union Buildings.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Themba Masango, Not In My Name secretary-general
Today at 12:23
We look at the top achieving schools in Soweto and Alex. Gauteng Education MEC holds a briefing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Western Cape reaction to class of 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ntuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter.
Today at 12:37
We look at the KZN exam centre- The Education MEC is in attendance alongside top matric pupils.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:38
Eastern Cape – reaction on matric results
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipha Khema - EWN Reporter Reporter
Today at 12:41
The DA said the real 2022 matric pass rate is actually 54.6%, an increase from 2021’s 50.4%.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Baxolile ‘Bax’ Nodada - DA Shadow Minister for Education
Today at 12:52
Sports wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:10
Food Feature: Anka’s kitchen in SPRUITVIEW.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Anka Mentor - CEO and Founder of Anka's Kitchen
Today at 13:35
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature: Sanctuary Mandela: Guests can now stay at Nelson Mandela's former Houghton home, which has been refurbished into a boutique hotel
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure with Michelle Botes
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Michelle Botes - Renowned South African Actress
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged with Lwei Netshivhale
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Lwei Netshivhale - Culturist, Guitarist, Music Composer, Singer and African Jazz Recording Artist.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Sustainability in luxurious watchmaking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debbie Hathway - Watches and Jewellery writer
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa's top-peforming matric opens up about her wild results Rustenburg Girls High School's Kelly Grace Prowse is the top achiever in South Africa. 20 January 2023 9:56 AM
Katlehong school achieves 99% pass rate: 'Our learners, teachers are resilient' Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation obtained a 99% pass rate in 2022. 20 January 2023 8:50 AM
Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding. 20 January 2023 7:26 AM
View all Local
Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The... 19 January 2023 5:48 PM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
View all Politics
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA' Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans. 20 January 2023 8:06 AM
Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding. 20 January 2023 7:26 AM
Spar Group says fraudulent loans were 'isolated incidents' Retail analyst Syd Vianello shares insights into the 'Spar Group scandal' on The Money Show. 19 January 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Pregnant woman customises waffle with meat and cheese to satisfy craving A video is going viral of a pregnant woman with a menu-hacked waffle mixed with meat and cheese. 20 January 2023 9:39 AM
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA' Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans. 20 January 2023 8:06 AM
Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely Consider these tips, if you feel like experimenting with cannabis (aka dagga, weed, marijuana, pot, grass, dope, herb, ganja...) 20 January 2023 7:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter, faces 5 years in jail Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the making of Rust in October 2021. 20 January 2023 9:48 AM
Russia is pulverising Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. A war crime? An expert weighs in on the Geneva Convention and how it should protect civilians in conflict. 20 January 2023 6:52 AM
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'

20 January 2023 8:06 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Retail
Crazy Store
The Crazy Store
Kevin Lennett

Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans.

- The Crazy Store has become a phenomenon in South Africa with its wide range of fun and also practical low-priced goods.

- Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about the chain's recipe for success and future plans.

Image: The Crazy Store on Facebook @TheCrazyStoreSA
Image: The Crazy Store on Facebook @TheCrazyStoreSA

The Crazy Store has become a phenomenon in South Africa - stocking everything from novelty items to practical black bags, its low-priced goods have proved to be a huge draw.

"We love to surprise and delight our customers with our huge range of toys, kitchenware, novelty, confectionery, hardware, homeware, and so much more!"

The chain has more than 450 stores across South Africa, Namibia and Botswana and plans more by the end of 2023.

Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett, who's in New York attending a retail conference.

We come here hoping to learn a few things and to bring them back home to inspire us to continue delivering what we believe is world-class retail back in South Africa.

Kevin Lennett. MD - The Crazy Store

The big takeaway this year is that physical retail is back Lennett says.

"What it's doing its interacting with digital, and to the point that most of the retailers are talking about digital leading to physical."

Dollar stores and the like are flourishing in the current economic conditions Lennett says, which gives The Crazy Store confidence.

However, they also need to learn from the high-end retailers as well, he adds.

It isn't about delivering just a certain service to who you perceive to be a certain customer, you want to make sure that the experience you give - no matter what type of retail you are - is world-class...

Kevin Lennett. MD - The Crazy Store

....and that when people walk in and walk out of your store that they want to come back and that they really feel good, actually feel happy and nicely engaged.

Kevin Lennett. MD - The Crazy Store

The biggest drivers The Crazy Store's had in the last decade or so is about making sure the business is legitimate and credible to everyone out there he says.

Lennett talks about the importance of the customer experience and sums up the chain's ethos.

We have a couple of programmes in our stores which is five-star service at your service, and then backed up by the principle of AWE - which is authority (the authority of our staff knowing what they're doing) , the W stands for warmth and the E for empathy.

Kevin Lennett. MD - The Crazy Store

We want our staff to interact with our customers in that way and I think we all appreciate that when we get treated well. So it doesn't matter whether you're spending R100 or a couple of thousand rand, you still want to enjoy the experience.

Kevin Lennett. MD - The Crazy Store

The Crazy Store is well-positioned for an economy that's under distress he says.

"Firstly our consumer base is from age two to age 100. There's something for everybody there, so it works."

"It also appeals across gender lines... so there are plenty of growth prospects still in South Africa for a chain like ours."

Scroll up to listen to the interview with The Crazy Store MD


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'




20 January 2023 8:06 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Retail
Crazy Store
The Crazy Store
Kevin Lennett

More from Business

© Pablo Hidalgo/123rf

Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding

20 January 2023 7:26 AM

The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© morris71/123rf.com

Spar Group says fraudulent loans were 'isolated incidents'

19 January 2023 9:12 PM

Retail analyst Syd Vianello shares insights into the 'Spar Group scandal' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of WEF culture night hosted by SA posted on Facebook by Brand South Africa @BrandSouthAfrica

Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel

19 January 2023 5:48 PM

Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ parttime/123rf.com

If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?

19 January 2023 4:38 PM

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone else.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© milkos/123rf.com

Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023

19 January 2023 1:48 PM

The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fish and chips. © myviewpoint/123rf.com

[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals

19 January 2023 1:11 PM

Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical”

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

Online scam alert: 'ALWAYS pay with a credit card,' warns consumer journalist

19 January 2023 11:27 AM

Another unlucky customer has met her unfortunate match at the hands of a dodgy online retailer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© georgejmclittle/123rf.com

Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print'

19 January 2023 10:06 AM

Wendy Knowler warns mobile data consumers to be weary of deals marketed by network companies as "uncapped" contracts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg

19 January 2023 9:08 AM

Get your yoga on without utterly breaking the bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman stuck in elevator.

Not enough technicians to respond to elevator callouts

19 January 2023 8:57 AM

Lester Kiewit chats to elevator expert, Rob Senekal, about loadshedding and its effect on elevators

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Pregnant woman customises waffle with meat and cheese to satisfy craving

20 January 2023 9:39 AM

A video is going viral of a pregnant woman with a menu-hacked waffle mixed with meat and cheese.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by RODNAE Productions. (pexels.com)

Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely

20 January 2023 7:53 AM

Consider these tips, if you feel like experimenting with cannabis (aka dagga, weed, marijuana, pot, grass, dope, herb, ganja...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© photoman/123rf.com

SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill

20 January 2023 6:10 AM

In 2022 alone, SA Harvest has managed to provide 19 million meals to those in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ parttime/123rf.com

If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?

19 January 2023 4:38 PM

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone else.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrons of the Soweto Ink Tattoo Convention on 26 November 2022 were able to treat themselves to art by professionals from around the country. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

‘It’s about which energy you are inviting’- Thembi Nyathi warns about tattoos

19 January 2023 3:10 PM

Well-known spirit guide, Thembi Nyathi, cautions people to be weary of placing tattoos onto their bodies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jivacore/123rf.com

Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age)

19 January 2023 1:23 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels.com

Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps

19 January 2023 12:35 PM

Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve physical health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vadimjoker95/123rf.com

HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again

19 January 2023 11:48 AM

Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The twitter bird. Picture: Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

Twitter auctions off office goods, including a $100k bird statue

19 January 2023 10:01 AM

Twitter has auctioned off a number of items from its San Francisco headquarters, including a statue of the bird which fetched $100k.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A sign from the Museum of Wonky English. Picture: @duolingo/twitter

Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations

19 January 2023 9:11 AM

Duolingo has introduced the Museum of Wonky English to celebrate the best of mistranslations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Hard work & dedication key for SA's top matric, Kelly Grace Prowse

Local

Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding

Local Business

The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Smart Shopper & Smart Boyfriends: How Pick n Pay has thrown shade at that girl

20 January 2023 11:58 AM

Zuma forges ahead with appeal of urgent interdict ruling favouring Ramaphosa

20 January 2023 11:48 AM

Corruption case against Magashule and co-accused postponed

20 January 2023 10:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA