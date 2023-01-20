The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'





- The Crazy Store has become a phenomenon in South Africa with its wide range of fun and also practical low-priced goods.

- Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about the chain's recipe for success and future plans.

Image: The Crazy Store on Facebook @TheCrazyStoreSA

The Crazy Store has become a phenomenon in South Africa - stocking everything from novelty items to practical black bags, its low-priced goods have proved to be a huge draw.

"We love to surprise and delight our customers with our huge range of toys, kitchenware, novelty, confectionery, hardware, homeware, and so much more!"

The chain has more than 450 stores across South Africa, Namibia and Botswana and plans more by the end of 2023.

Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett, who's in New York attending a retail conference.

We come here hoping to learn a few things and to bring them back home to inspire us to continue delivering what we believe is world-class retail back in South Africa. Kevin Lennett. MD - The Crazy Store

The big takeaway this year is that physical retail is back Lennett says.

"What it's doing its interacting with digital, and to the point that most of the retailers are talking about digital leading to physical."

Dollar stores and the like are flourishing in the current economic conditions Lennett says, which gives The Crazy Store confidence.

However, they also need to learn from the high-end retailers as well, he adds.

It isn't about delivering just a certain service to who you perceive to be a certain customer, you want to make sure that the experience you give - no matter what type of retail you are - is world-class... Kevin Lennett. MD - The Crazy Store

....and that when people walk in and walk out of your store that they want to come back and that they really feel good, actually feel happy and nicely engaged. Kevin Lennett. MD - The Crazy Store

The biggest drivers The Crazy Store's had in the last decade or so is about making sure the business is legitimate and credible to everyone out there he says.

Lennett talks about the importance of the customer experience and sums up the chain's ethos.

We have a couple of programmes in our stores which is five-star service at your service, and then backed up by the principle of AWE - which is authority (the authority of our staff knowing what they're doing) , the W stands for warmth and the E for empathy. Kevin Lennett. MD - The Crazy Store

We want our staff to interact with our customers in that way and I think we all appreciate that when we get treated well. So it doesn't matter whether you're spending R100 or a couple of thousand rand, you still want to enjoy the experience. Kevin Lennett. MD - The Crazy Store

The Crazy Store is well-positioned for an economy that's under distress he says.

"Firstly our consumer base is from age two to age 100. There's something for everybody there, so it works."

"It also appeals across gender lines... so there are plenty of growth prospects still in South Africa for a chain like ours."

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'