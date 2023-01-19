Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process? TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone... 19 January 2023 4:38 PM
Will the legal action faced by Eskom over rolling blackouts amount to anything? John Maytham speaks to Morné Malan, strategic specialist for trade union Solidarity. 19 January 2023 3:16 PM
Government's sitting duck approach to Eskom in spotlight “We are South Africans” to launch legal action, followed by nationwide shutdown. 19 January 2023 2:02 PM
View all Local
Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The... 19 January 2023 5:48 PM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
View all Politics
Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The... 19 January 2023 5:48 PM
If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process? TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone... 19 January 2023 4:38 PM
Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023 The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet. 19 January 2023 1:48 PM
View all Business
‘It’s about which energy you are inviting’- Thembi Nyathi warns about tattoos Well-known spirit guide, Thembi Nyathi, cautions people to be weary of placing tattoos onto their bodies. 19 January 2023 3:10 PM
Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age) Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity. 19 January 2023 1:23 PM
Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve... 19 January 2023 12:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy. 19 January 2023 8:53 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel

19 January 2023 5:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday

- While President Cyril Ramaphosa decided not to attend Davos 23, South Africa is represented by a strong contingent at the World Economic Forum meeting.

- Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on South Africa's reception from the meeting in Switzerland.

Image of WEF culture night hosted by SA posted on Facebook by Brand South Africa @BrandSouthAfrica
Image of WEF culture night hosted by SA posted on Facebook by Brand South Africa @BrandSouthAfrica

While President Cyril Ramaphosa pulled out of attending Davos23 at the last minute to attend to the load shedding crisis, South Africa is represented by a strong contingent.

The 53rd World Economic Forum (WEF) summit draws to a close on Friday.

Bruce Whitfield gets the impressions of Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright, who's attending the WEF meeting in Switzerland.

RELATED: Does Ramaphosa's absence to deal with energy crisis send right message at WEF?

It's unfortunate that Ramaphosa was not at Davos2023 Wainwright says.

While there is understanding that there's a severe crisis back home , it "would have been nice" if he'd flown out for the function hosted by Brand South Africa on Wednesday night.

Brand South Africa put on a very, very good function last night... and I'm hoping it'll be a tradition that can be followed. We had over 600 delegates there... There's a very real interest in the African continent including South Africa, us being probably the most sophisticated economy there is on the continent

Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

The major challenges facing South Africa - the energy crisis and corruption - were clearly set out at Davos by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Trade & Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel, Wainwright says.

"Its all about execution now" he adds.

While South Africa has a lot going for it and we CAN sell a lot of the positive parts of the country which we've continued to do for a number of years now, we do have to deal with our very short-term issues.

Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

If you look over the next 20, 30 years... Africa's mineral wealth and how those minerals will part in being a very big part of the transition to zero (carbon). Not only that - with the supply chains changing around the world... people are looking at Indonesia, Southeast Asia Latin America and the African continent. South Africa has an opportunity to take part in that.

Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

We have to get our industrial policies right, we have to get our incentives right, if that is what it takes so there is interest as these large multi national corporations and countries look to have less reliance on China.

Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

Significant foreign investors said to Minister Patel : Get the policy frame work right, put the right incentives in place, deal with crime, deal with energy and the money will come.

Richard Wainwright, CEO - Investec Bank

To hear more from Wainwright, scroll up and listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel




