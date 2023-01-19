Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Spar Group says fraudulent loans were 'isolated incidents'

19 January 2023 9:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Retail analyst Syd Vianello shares insights into the 'Spar Group scandal' on The Money Show. '

Spar has had to concede that there is merit in an investigation that has pointed out some severe faults in its corporate governance structures.

On Wednesday it had announced that CEO Brett Botten would step down at the end of January, while former board chair Graham O’Connor would leave in February.

© morris71/123rf.com
© morris71/123rf.com

This follows a wave of negative publicity last year concerning allegations the Group had manipulated the value of stores, reported fictitious loans, and discriminated against black franchisors.

RELATED: Spar CEO to step down as law firm reports widespread fraud, BEE loan fronting

Spar has now conceded the existence of three fraudulent loans, but says in a statement that these are believed to be "isolated incidents".

It was their auditors, PwC, that notified the company they believed the first of the loans to be a reportable irregularity, which required reporting to the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors (IRBA).

The combined value of this loan and the other two fraudulent ones picked up, is R11 million.

The Spar statement also addressed swirling reports of discrimination against its retailers.

According to the findings of the investigation by law firm Harris Nupen Molebatsi (HNM), the allegations of discrimination towards any retailers were unfounded... The HNM Report did highlight certain areas of improvement and these areas are being addressed at our distribution centres.

The Spar Group

Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from retail analyst Syd Vianello.

As far as O’Connor is concerned, I think it's quite simple. I would suspect that the major shareholders have already indicated that they will not vote for his re-election... then the best thing is not to stand because then you don't need to go through that drama.

Syd Vianello, Retail Analyst

With the Botten story, I guess he's just decided to rather get out because this thing ain't going to go away overnight.

Syd Vianello, Retail Analyst

Vianello sums up what he thinks transpired with the complicated process that led to the first, R8 million fraudulent loan.

He add that his take is speculation as "nobody is talking".

The retail analyst also lists what he says are the questions that need to be asked.

The auditors have now decided, and the question is when did they decide. Did they only decide only because it was picked up and written about, or did they decide when they were doing the audit that this thing is a reportable offence.

Syd Vianello, Retail Analyst

If nobody said anything, would anything ever have happened? And would this practice have continued?... And why did they only do it, according to the press this morning, apparently with three retailers?

Syd Vianello, Retail Analyst

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Spar Group says fraudulent loans were 'isolated incidents'
























