‘It’s about which energy you are inviting’- Thembi Nyathi warns about tattoos





Relebogile Mobotja spoke to South African medium and spiritual teacher, Thembi Nyathi.

She is best known for her work as a medium on the hit MojaLove TV show Dloz'lam. In the latest episode of the show Nyathi scolded a young woman named Dimakatso for inviting foreign spirits in her life.

Nyathi says in the spiritual world, everything is motivated by energy and follows certain connotations, specifically focusing on spirituality practiced in Africa, tattoos may interfere with one's lineage and how people relate with their ancestors.

That thing does interfere with your spiritual lineage, especially if boGogo na bo Mkhulu (your ancestors) don’t understand tattoos. Thembi Nyathi, medium and spiritual teacher

Patrons of the Soweto Ink Tattoo Convention on 26 November 2022 were able to treat themselves to art by professionals from around the country. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Body art, which has been a part of various cultural practices throughout history, has been previously viewed in a negative light.

More recently in July 2022, Police Minister Bheki Cele said those that have them have a "tendency to be a gangster".

Nyathi says sometimes if someone looks at a tattoo it sends a signal that the person is a corrupt soul.

Whether or not you are a corrupt soul or not for the fact that you have a tattoo automatically the energy of a corrupt soul will come through. Thembi Nyathi, medium and spiritual teacher

She adds that some markings summon certain spirits, which people may not be aware of.

It’s [about] the energy behind it, which energy, which God am I summoning by tattooing myself? Thembi Nyathi, medium and spiritual teacher

She advises those with tattoos to get them removed to guard against foreign spirits entering their lives.

Do you know God? Knowing and acknowledging are two different things. Thembi Nyathi, medium and spiritual teacher

