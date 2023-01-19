Will the legal action faced by Eskom over rolling blackouts amount to anything?





Several political parties, trade unions and the business fraternity intend on taking government and the power utility to court for not providing energy.

The Democratic Alliance, UDM, and the IFP are among the political parties threatening Eskom with legal action.

Trade union, Solidarity, believes it has a strong case against Eskom and government.

Government and Eskom's legal bills are going to rise as it's set to face legal action over rolling blackouts.

Its given Eskom until the end of this week to stabilise the power situation or face court action.

The group consists of political parties, including the Democratic Alliance, UDM, Build One SA and the IFP.

Trade unions, including the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and Solidarity are also threatening legal action.

Solidarity's Morné Malan believes they stand a good chance of winning the case, should it ever go to court.

Our legal strategy is to formulate very specific cases, low in complexity, fairly narrowly tailored forms of litigation, but which address specific risks and issues that will none the less have a big impact, as well as a high probability of success. Morné Malan, Solidarity

We are approaching the courts, to provide us with information from NERSA. We want to know questions such as, how many private producers have applied to generate power? Morné Malan, Solidarity

A case that we're also looking at bringing, addresses specifically the tariff increase and also the policy of preferential procurement at Eskom. Morné Malan, Solidarity

