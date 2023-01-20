Why was anyone even permitted to keep a tiger? Well, Gauteng laws allow it





John Maytham speaks to NSPCA Wildlife Protection Unit manager Douglas Wolhuter.

Currently, there are no laws in South Africa prohibiting ownership of tigers as pets and some provinces only require permits, says Wolhuter.

The tiger that was spotted in the south of Johannesburg this week was unfortunately shot and killed on Wednesday.

It left its enclosure in the Midvaal over the weekend through a hole in the fence that was carved out by thieves trying to access the property.

The only available animal welfare legislation in South Africa is the Animal Protection Act No. 71 of 1962, which covers domestic animals and birds, as well as wild animals, and reptiles that are in captivity or under the control of humans.

Current laws do not outlaw exotic animals such as tigers that are not native to Africa.

FILE: An image of Sheba the tigress in her enclosure. Sheba escaped on 14 January 2023 and has been on the loose since. She was spotted at a Midvaal waterhole on 16 January 2023. Picture: Supplied

They refer to the definition of wild animals, but in that definition, they exclude exotics. Douglas Wolhuter, NSPCA Wildlife Protection Unit manager

So, there’s literally hardly any protection for this animal except the act we enforce, which is the Animal Protection Act. Douglas Wolhuter, NSPCA Wildlife Protection Unit manager

Keeping a wild animal is dangerous, a health hazard, and a contravention of the constitution, argues Wolhuter.

The constitution allows people to be safe. How can you put dangerous animals like this within a neighborhood where there are kids and other domestic animals? Douglas Wolhuter, NSPCA Wildlife Protection Unit manager

