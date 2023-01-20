Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding
John Maytham interviews Bettie Leedo of the City of Cape Town.
Ten million chicks have been culled over the past six weeks and this station has received tipoffs about local supermarkets that may be selling compromised chicken meat.
There are a number of risks that do increase with load shedding and we actually plan our services around addressing those risks.Bettie Leedo, Environmental Health, Community Services and Health Programme Manager - City of Cape Town
We do increase the level of monitoring specifically during periods of load shedding.Bettie Leedo, Environmental Health, Community Services and Health Programme Manager - City of Cape Town
Leedo encourages Capetonians to lay a complaint with the city if they find a non-compliant establishment.
Concerned residents can contact City health official here or visit their website to request food inspection.
They can also directly email her at Bettie.leedo@capetown.gov.za.
Scroll up to listen to the interview for more detail.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_21756273_poultry-farm-hens-and-eggs-aviary.html
More from Local
South Africa's top-peforming matric opens up about her wild results
Rustenburg Girls High School's Kelly Grace Prowse is the top achiever in South Africa.Read More
Katlehong school achieves 99% pass rate: 'Our learners, teachers are resilient'
Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation obtained a 99% pass rate in 2022.Read More
Hard work & dedication key for SA's top matric, Kelly Grace Prowse
Rustenburg Girls High School's Kelly Grace Prowse attained first place in Mathematics and came out tops in Quintile 5.Read More
SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill
In 2022 alone, SA Harvest has managed to provide 19 million meals to those in need.Read More
South African navy to take part in military drills with China and warring Russia
The military drills are scheduled for 17 to 27 February, off the coasts of Durban and Richards Bay, in Kwa-Zulu Natal.Read More
2022 matric results: FS the top-performing province, KZN the most improved
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2022 National Senior Certificate exam results on Thursday night.Read More
Spar Group says fraudulent loans were 'isolated incidents'
Retail analyst Syd Vianello shares insights into the 'Spar Group scandal' on The Money Show.Read More
2022 National Senior Certificate results: schools achieve pass rate of 80.1%
This is the second highest since 2019, which is an improvement of 3.7% from 2021.Read More
If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?
TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone else.Read More
More from Business
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'
Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans.Read More
Spar Group says fraudulent loans were 'isolated incidents'
Retail analyst Syd Vianello shares insights into the 'Spar Group scandal' on The Money Show.Read More
Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel
Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The Money ShowRead More
If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?
TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone else.Read More
Two ways to mind your money and increase your net worth in 2023
The turn of a New Year is a great time to update your personal balance sheet.Read More
[WARNING] The fish you're eating may contain harmful chemicals
Study shows that a single serving of freshwater fish per year is equal to a month of drinking water laced with “forever chemical”Read More
Online scam alert: 'ALWAYS pay with a credit card,' warns consumer journalist
Another unlucky customer has met her unfortunate match at the hands of a dodgy online retailer.Read More
Consumer journalist warns uncapped data users to ‘read the small print'
Wendy Knowler warns mobile data consumers to be weary of deals marketed by network companies as "uncapped" contracts.Read More
11 most affordable yoga studios in Johannesburg
Get your yoga on without utterly breaking the bank.Read More