[LISTEN] Can men and women be friends without it getting 'spicy'?
Clement Manyathela hosted a panel discussion on opposite-sex friendships. He chats to South African actor Siv Ngesi and his bestie Nompakamiso ‘Mpakie’ Hude - as well as besties 947 news anchor Jacob Moshokoa and Eyewitness News online editor Deshnee Subramany.
For some people yes, they view they friend as their friend and nothing more even if they are romantically attracted to the opposite sex.
While for several couples many of their relationships started as friends and blossomed to something else.
South African actor Siv Ngesi says his friendship with Nompakamiso ‘Mpakie’ Hude is something he values even more than his romantic relationships.
For me personally friendship is above relationship, that’s my personal view.Siv Ngesi, Television presenter and actor
The pair often goes on holiday together and sometimes share a room.
Mpakie says the obvious concerns people have with their closeness should not matter because she sees Siv as a brother.
For me I see Siv as my brother not even my bestie…we have never crossed the line and we will never cross that line because we are family.Nompakamiso ‘Mpakie’ Hude
I think people struggle with that because they see us together and they go ‘I don’t like that’ or they have something similar when its someone they are sleeping with.Siv Ngesi, Television presenter and actor
While 947 news anchor Jacob Moshokoa and Eyewitness News online editor Deshnee Subramany say their shared passion for food and unfiltered honesty has anchored their relationship.
She addresses boundaries that can sometimes be blurred if either one of them are in a relationship.
If I care about my friend then I need to make sure his relationship is healthy and thriving.Deshnee Subramany, Online Editor - Eyewitness News (EWN)
But she would never tell anyone to date their best friend,“It’s the worst idea, ’’ she says.
Besties Deshnee Subramany and Jacob Moshokoa
