The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Sustainability in luxurious watchmaking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debbie Hathway - Watches and Jewellery writer
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success

20 January 2023 3:02 PM
by Ayanda Ntuli
Tags:
Hanging Out With Clement
business success
Action SA leader Herman Mashaba

Herman Mashaba’s success started from his selling of cosmetic products and marrying his wife at 22 which is what kept him ‘safe’.

Herman Mashaba chats to Clement Manyathela about his business success, marriage, and what his political future entails.

The pair chat about: - His upbringing in Hammanskraal - How he got his name - And how he achieved business success, 40 years of marriage, and founding ActionSA

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba hanging out in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba hanging out in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Born on 26 August 1959 in a small village North of Pretoria, Mashaba describes himself as a ‘December special’, with his father passing away when he was only two years, which led to him and his family not having a stable home throughout his childhood.

Named ‘Hymen’ unofficially by his grandfather whom Mashaba says loved him dearly, and who he says empowered him to take chances, face challenges, and remain steadfast in his principles.

I reflect back on the things my grandfather expected of me, but growing up I used to sometimes detest my grandfather because I thought his expectations for me were unreasonable, he instilled responsibility in my life and asked me to change the world.

Herman Mashaba, President & Founder of Action SA

After working in cosmetic sales and being the best salesperson at a time when black people couldn’t start their own businesses, Mashaba says he started his hair care product ‘Black like me’ when he realised he could easily sell products to people, and recruited his white colleague who had the know-how of making such products to start a business together.

Mashaba says that he was able to pay back the business loan he had received within 7 months, but saving money, another thing he learned from his grandfather, stopped him from buying fancy cars and houses immediately when his business was doing well.

Mashaba shares the importance of friendship within his marriage which enabled his marriage to last for over 40 years and he hopes to be president of the country someday, soon.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




