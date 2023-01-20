Streaming issues? Report here
2022 matric results: FS the top-performing province, KZN the most improved

20 January 2023 4:53 AM
by Kevin Brandt
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga
Matric results
2022 matric results

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2022 National Senior Certificate exam results on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - KwaZulu-Natal is the province that has shown the best improvement in its 2022 final grade 12 exam results.

The Free State is the top-performing matric class, with an 88.5% pass rate.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2022 National Senior Certificate exam results on Thursday night.

Motshekga said that Gauteng had taken the second spot, with a pass rate of 84.4%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape in fourth position.

"KwaZulu-Natal had the biggest improvement at 6.2% from last year, which puts them at 83%. The Western Cape comes next with 81.4%, again with an increase of 0.2% from last year."

Motshekga said that all provinces had shown improvement in their overall grade 12 final exam results.

"The 2022 NSC exam pass rate has reached 80.1%, the second-highest since 2019, which is an improvement of 3.7% from last year."


This article first appeared on EWN : 2022 matric results: FS the top-performing province, KZN the most improved




