20 January 2023 3:41 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Africa Melane
fitness events
Liezel van der Westhuizen
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Looking for something to do this weekend? Liezel van der Westhuizen recommends some fitness events to attend.

Africa Melane chats to resident fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen about fitness events happening this weekend.

Listen to their chat below.

To summarize, the fitness events happening over this weekend are:

1) A free beach workout:

Where: Muizenberg Beach

When: Saturday, 21st January at 6:30 am

For more detail about attendance, email: ddjpersonaltraining021@gmail.com

2) Run the Vines Series:

Where: Paarl

When: Saturday, 21st January at 7:15 am

Book tickets for the event, online

The fitness events happening in February and March are:

3) Skynamo Cross Challenge: Swimming, mountain biking, running and more for all individual or team abilities

Where: Grabouw

When: 25 February

Get tickets, here

4) Cape Town Cycle Tour: 42 km and 109 km

Where: Cape Town, starts at the Grand Parade

When: 12 March

Enter for the seven-week training program before 31st of January

Weekend Plans Happy Saturday GIFfrom Weekend Plans GIFs

If you’d us to highlight fitness events in your community, email:

  • liezelv@702.co.za
  • liezelv@capetalk.co.za

For more detail, scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on KFM : Want to keep fit this weekend? Events in Western Cape for every fitness level




