Want to keep fit this weekend? Events in Western Cape for every fitness level
Africa Melane chats to resident fitness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen about fitness events happening this weekend.
Listen to their chat below.
To summarize, the fitness events happening over this weekend are:
1) A free beach workout:
Where: Muizenberg Beach
When: Saturday, 21st January at 6:30 am
For more detail about attendance, email: ddjpersonaltraining021@gmail.com
2) Run the Vines Series:
Where: Paarl
When: Saturday, 21st January at 7:15 am
Book tickets for the event, online
The fitness events happening in February and March are:
3) Skynamo Cross Challenge: Swimming, mountain biking, running and more for all individual or team abilities
Where: Grabouw
When: 25 February
Get tickets, here
4) Cape Town Cycle Tour: 42 km and 109 km
Where: Cape Town, starts at the Grand Parade
When: 12 March
Enter for the seven-week training program before 31st of January
If you’d us to highlight fitness events in your community, email:
- liezelv@702.co.za
- liezelv@capetalk.co.za
For more detail, scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on KFM : Want to keep fit this weekend? Events in Western Cape for every fitness level
