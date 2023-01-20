South Africa's top-peforming matric opens up about her wild results

Today at 12:05 Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his 16 co-accused are currently in court on charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Analyisis: Lilttle to no visible political support for Former ANC SG. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Prof. Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analayst

Today at 12:15 Civil society organisation, Not In My Name International stages a march against power cuts at the Union Buildings. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Themba Masango, Not In My Name secretary-general

Today at 12:23 We look at the top achieving schools in Soweto and Alex. Gauteng Education MEC holds a briefing. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter

Today at 12:27 Western Cape reaction to class of 2022. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Ntuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter.

Today at 12:37 We look at the KZN exam centre- The Education MEC is in attendance alongside top matric pupils. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Today at 12:38 Eastern Cape – reaction on matric results The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Sipha Khema - EWN Reporter Reporter

Today at 12:41 The DA said the real 2022 matric pass rate is actually 54.6%, an increase from 2021’s 50.4%. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Baxolile ‘Bax’ Nodada - DA Shadow Minister for Education

Today at 12:52 Sports wrap with Tholakele. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:56 Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy

Today at 13:10 Food Feature: Anka’s kitchen in SPRUITVIEW. Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Anka Mentor - CEO and Founder of Anka's Kitchen

Today at 13:35 Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Hugh Fraser, movie critic

Today at 13:50 Travel Feature: Sanctuary Mandela: Guests can now stay at Nelson Mandela's former Houghton home, which has been refurbished into a boutique hotel Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor

Today at 14:05 The Upside of Failure with Michelle Botes Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Michelle Botes - Renowned South African Actress

Today at 14:35 702 Unplugged with Lwei Netshivhale Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Lwei Netshivhale - Culturist, Guitarist, Music Composer, Singer and African Jazz Recording Artist.

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

