



Lester Kiewit interviews Herman du Preez, owner of the Frangipani Boerdery in Lichtenburg in the North West.

Once again, Eskom finds itself in the hot seat, this time for the suffocation of 40 000 chickens.

Frangipani Boerdery is taking Eskom to court and suing them for over R2 million.

RELATED: The poultry sector is in crisis, and load shedding is to blame

Frangipani Boerdery is the home of 550 000 chickens.

The main problem and cause of the deaths was the lack of inconsistent electricity, says Du Preez.

Du Preez breaks down how the suffocation occurred:

The broiler farm has a controlled environment – temperature, humidity, and ventilation are set according to the age of the birds

This is controlled by a programmed computer

During load shedding, the farm's transformer broke – Eskom then moved the farm onto another line which was inadequate

The voltage on the line was inconsistent

After load shedding, the voltage was too low for the computers to pick up, which caused them to switch the system off

The backup generators that were powered by Eskom didn't kick in

Du Preez believes he has a strong case against Eskom.

He has complained to Eskom on multiple occasions about the inadequate services that the farm and surrounding areas received, but to no avail.

The moment there is load shedding, the people steal the main lines, the cables. Herman du Preez owner of the Frangipani Boerdery in Lichtenburg in the North West

As farmers, we do everything in our power to try to put food on South African people's tables. It's not easy. Herman du Preez owner of the Frangipani Boerdery in Lichtenburg in the North West

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [DISTURBING PICS] 40 000 chickens suffocate due to lack of power from Eskom