Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and his 16 co-accused are currently in court on charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Analyisis: Lilttle to no visible political support for Former ANC SG.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof. Sethulego Matebesi, Political Analayst
Today at 12:15
Civil society organisation, Not In My Name International stages a march against power cuts at the Union Buildings.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Themba Masango, Not In My Name secretary-general
Today at 12:23
We look at the top achieving schools in Soweto and Alex. Gauteng Education MEC holds a briefing.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Makhoali, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Western Cape reaction to class of 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ntuthuzelo Nene, EWN Reporter.
Today at 12:37
We look at the KZN exam centre- The Education MEC is in attendance alongside top matric pupils.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:38
Eastern Cape – reaction on matric results
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipha Khema - EWN Reporter Reporter
Today at 12:41
The DA said the real 2022 matric pass rate is actually 54.6%, an increase from 2021’s 50.4%.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Baxolile ‘Bax’ Nodada - DA Shadow Minister for Education
Today at 12:52
Sports wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 13:10
Food Feature: Anka’s kitchen in SPRUITVIEW.
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Anka Mentor - CEO and Founder of Anka's Kitchen
Today at 13:35
Movies and what to Stream with Hugh Fraser
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Hugh Fraser, movie critic
Today at 13:50
Travel Feature: Sanctuary Mandela: Guests can now stay at Nelson Mandela's former Houghton home, which has been refurbished into a boutique hotel
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Iga Motylska - writer and communicator | journalist | sub-editor
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure with Michelle Botes
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Michelle Botes - Renowned South African Actress
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged with Lwei Netshivhale
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Lwei Netshivhale - Culturist, Guitarist, Music Composer, Singer and African Jazz Recording Artist.
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Sustainability in luxurious watchmaking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debbie Hathway - Watches and Jewellery writer
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa's top-peforming matric opens up about her wild results Rustenburg Girls High School's Kelly Grace Prowse is the top achiever in South Africa. 20 January 2023 9:56 AM
Katlehong school achieves 99% pass rate: 'Our learners, teachers are resilient' Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation obtained a 99% pass rate in 2022. 20 January 2023 8:50 AM
Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding. 20 January 2023 7:26 AM
View all Local
Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The... 19 January 2023 5:48 PM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
Agri SA presents load shedding solutions to Eskom (a flexible schedule is one) Ongoing power cuts have consequences for South Africa's food security and the agricultural sector wants its proposals implemented. 18 January 2023 9:12 PM
View all Politics
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA' Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans. 20 January 2023 8:06 AM
Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding. 20 January 2023 7:26 AM
Spar Group says fraudulent loans were 'isolated incidents' Retail analyst Syd Vianello shares insights into the 'Spar Group scandal' on The Money Show. 19 January 2023 9:12 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Pregnant woman customises waffle with meat and cheese to satisfy craving A video is going viral of a pregnant woman with a menu-hacked waffle mixed with meat and cheese. 20 January 2023 9:39 AM
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA' Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans. 20 January 2023 8:06 AM
Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely Consider these tips, if you feel like experimenting with cannabis (aka dagga, weed, marijuana, pot, grass, dope, herb, ganja...) 20 January 2023 7:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
View all Sport
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter. 18 January 2023 1:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter, faces 5 years in jail Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the making of Rust in October 2021. 20 January 2023 9:48 AM
Russia is pulverising Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. A war crime? An expert weighs in on the Geneva Convention and how it should protect civilians in conflict. 20 January 2023 6:52 AM
HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again. 19 January 2023 11:48 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely

20 January 2023 7:53 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Marijuana
Weed
cannabis
Legal marijuana

Consider these tips, if you feel like experimenting with cannabis (aka dagga, weed, marijuana, pot, grass, dope, herb, ganja...)

Dagga, weed, marijuana, cannabis… whatever you call it, use it safely.

One of the great things about cannabis is that there are many ways of using it.

It is the world's most consumed illicit (yes, it's still illegal in many countries) drug, according to the UN’s Global Drug Report for 2022.

Since the private use and cultivation of marijuana became legal in South Africa in September 2018, the use of the leafy increased.

While the effects of cannabis vary from person to person, the drug is known for alleviating stress and anxiety. It is also however notorious for worsening some existing mental health symptoms.

This is why it is important to make sure that when experimenting, you are doing so in a safe manner.

Photo by RODNAE Productions. (pexels.com)
Photo by RODNAE Productions. (pexels.com)

Here are a few things to take into consideration:

1. Long-term use and dependency Like with many things, using cannabis over a prolonged period can develop a tolerance to the effects.

This means that people often opt for an increased quantity to get the desired effects, sometimes resulting in dependence.

2. Safe spaces While cannabis can reduce anxiety, it can have the opposite effects for some people, heightening their paranoia.

When experimenting, make sure that you do so in places where you feel safe and with people that you can trust.

3. Eating vs smoking Eating cannabis (cookies or other edibes, beverages, capsules, etc.) is one of the safest ways to consume it, but it is important to understand that the effects can be more intense.

When eating cannabis, the effects take longer to kick in, and also lasts for longer than when it is inhaled.

4. Be cautious when inhaling It is no secret that regular smoking can increase the risk of lung problems. The same goes for vaping or smoking cannabis.

"Avoid holding smoke in your lungs and breathing in too deeply, and take short puffs,” suggests NHS Scotland.

5. Who should not use cannabis?

A piece published by the South African Medical Journal urges women to absolutely avoid cannabis if they are pregnant or breastfeeding as it can be damaging to the health of the baby.

Teenagers should also steer clear of the drug as it could affect their brain development.


This article first appeared on 947 : Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely




20 January 2023 7:53 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Marijuana
Weed
cannabis
Legal marijuana

More from Lifestyle

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Pregnant woman customises waffle with meat and cheese to satisfy craving

20 January 2023 9:39 AM

A video is going viral of a pregnant woman with a menu-hacked waffle mixed with meat and cheese.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: The Crazy Store on Facebook @TheCrazyStoreSA

The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'

20 January 2023 8:06 AM

Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© photoman/123rf.com

SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill

20 January 2023 6:10 AM

In 2022 alone, SA Harvest has managed to provide 19 million meals to those in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ parttime/123rf.com

If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?

19 January 2023 4:38 PM

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone else.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrons of the Soweto Ink Tattoo Convention on 26 November 2022 were able to treat themselves to art by professionals from around the country. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

‘It’s about which energy you are inviting’- Thembi Nyathi warns about tattoos

19 January 2023 3:10 PM

Well-known spirit guide, Thembi Nyathi, cautions people to be weary of placing tattoos onto their bodies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jivacore/123rf.com

Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age)

19 January 2023 1:23 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels.com

Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps

19 January 2023 12:35 PM

Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve physical health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vadimjoker95/123rf.com

HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again

19 January 2023 11:48 AM

Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The twitter bird. Picture: Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay

Twitter auctions off office goods, including a $100k bird statue

19 January 2023 10:01 AM

Twitter has auctioned off a number of items from its San Francisco headquarters, including a statue of the bird which fetched $100k.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A sign from the Museum of Wonky English. Picture: @duolingo/twitter

Museum of Wonky English celebrates the funny side of mistranslations

19 January 2023 9:11 AM

Duolingo has introduced the Museum of Wonky English to celebrate the best of mistranslations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Hard work & dedication key for SA's top matric, Kelly Grace Prowse

Local

Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding

Local Business

The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Smart Shopper & Smart Boyfriends: How Pick n Pay has thrown shade at that girl

20 January 2023 11:58 AM

Zuma forges ahead with appeal of urgent interdict ruling favouring Ramaphosa

20 January 2023 11:48 AM

Corruption case against Magashule and co-accused postponed

20 January 2023 10:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA