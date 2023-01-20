Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter, faces 5 years in jail
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
American actor and producer Alec Baldwin will be charged with manslaughter after he shot and killed a cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson on set.
Baldwin shot Hutchins with a gun loaded with live rounds, but Baldwin argued that it was a mistake.
The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, is also facing manslaughter charges.
If found guilty, Baldwin and two of his colleagues might face five years in jail.
The husband (Mathew Hutchins) is welcoming the charges and, if guilty, they could have five years in jail and which would be a big deal for their careers.Adam Gilchrist, Foreign international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_86015735_new-york-august-28-2017-american-actor-producer-and-comedian-alec-baldwin-with-his-wife-hilaria-thom.html?vti=of99jm8kagazcofwti-1-11
