



Africa Melane chats to chef, author, and Culinary Innovation Manager at Woolworths, Scott Parker about his top tips to pack a picnic basket for a concert.

Some of Parker's top tips include:

1) Arriving early to secure a good parking spot

2) Not taking too much—you'll have to carry your basket up and down, so be mindful of this.

3) Woolies has a variety of dips and chips, ranging from labneh and baba ghanoush to hummus and pesto.

4) Adding cheese and biscuits or a little charcuterie board... 'if you want to be bougie.'

5) Keeping smaller containers and reusing them for your picnic treats.

6) Bake mini foods that are also yummy at room temperature, like egg frittatas or pigs in a blanket.

7) Packing Chuckles because they are L.I.F.E.

8) Washing it down with a vino or two—now available at Woolies in 1-litre bottles for less than R80.

If you're seeing Gregory Porter perform at Kirstenbosch this weekend or planning a picnic anywhere else, you'll have the most delish picnic basket with these tips.

This article first appeared on KFM : Avoid soggy picnic food with these tips to packing a picnic basket