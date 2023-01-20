Avoid soggy picnic food with these tips to packing a picnic basket

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
ZOOM Friday File - Sustainability in luxurious watchmaking
Debbie Hathway - Watches and Jewellery writer
Legalising cannabis may influence drop in codeine demand – US study An American study has revealed that recreational use of cannabis may result in less demand for codeine. 20 January 2023 3:07 PM
Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success Herman Mashaba’s success started from his selling of cosmetic products and marrying his wife at 22 which is what kept him ‘safe’.... 20 January 2023 3:02 PM
Funeral industry laments loadshedding Bongani spoke to Vuyo Mabindisa about loadshedding's gruesome effects on undertakers, and what they're doing to work around it. 20 January 2023 2:33 PM
Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success Herman Mashaba’s success started from his selling of cosmetic products and marrying his wife at 22 which is what kept him ‘safe’.... 20 January 2023 3:02 PM
The Midday Report Express: Magashule court appearance, no visible ANC support All the news you need to know. 20 January 2023 2:45 PM
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week This week we share stories that made headlines in South African and the world for 702. 20 January 2023 12:48 PM
[DISTURBING PICS] 40 000 chickens suffocate due to lack of power from Eskom When the power to Frangipani Boerdery failed when a transformer broke down, 40 000 chickens suffered an agonising death. 20 January 2023 11:08 AM
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA' Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans. 20 January 2023 8:06 AM
Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding. 20 January 2023 7:26 AM
Fun fitness events around Gauteng to add to you diary On the hunt for something fun and fit to do this weekend? Liezel van der Westhuizen has you covered. 20 January 2023 3:44 PM
Avoid soggy picnic food with these tips to packing a picnic basket Going to a concert or planning a date? Culinary Innovation Manager at Woolworths shares his tips to pack a picnic basket. 20 January 2023 1:53 PM
[LISTEN] ‘Til death do us part’ - Do vows matter when getting married? Clement Manyathela speaks to relationship expert, Paula Quinsee. 20 January 2023 1:13 PM
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life. 20 January 2023 1:28 PM
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week This week we share stories that made headlines in South African and the world for 702. 20 January 2023 12:48 PM
Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss Italian Mafia Boss, Matteo Massina Denaro, was captured by Italian police, who also discovered his secret hideout. 20 January 2023 12:19 PM
Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter, faces 5 years in jail Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the making of Rust in October 2021. 20 January 2023 9:48 AM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
Avoid soggy picnic food with these tips to packing a picnic basket

20 January 2023 1:53 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
picnic
Africa Melane
Scott Parker
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Going to a concert or planning a date? Culinary Innovation Manager at Woolworths shares his tips to pack a picnic basket.

Africa Melane chats to chef, author, and Culinary Innovation Manager at Woolworths, Scott Parker about his top tips to pack a picnic basket for a concert.

Some of Parker's top tips include:

1) Arriving early to secure a good parking spot

2) Not taking too much—you'll have to carry your basket up and down, so be mindful of this.

3) Woolies has a variety of dips and chips, ranging from labneh and baba ghanoush to hummus and pesto.

4) Adding cheese and biscuits or a little charcuterie board... 'if you want to be bougie.'

5) Keeping smaller containers and reusing them for your picnic treats.

6) Bake mini foods that are also yummy at room temperature, like egg frittatas or pigs in a blanket.

7) Packing Chuckles because they are L.I.F.E.

8) Washing it down with a vino or two—now available at Woolies in 1-litre bottles for less than R80.

Piknik Chatime Indonesia GIFfrom Piknik GIFs

If you're seeing Gregory Porter perform at Kirstenbosch this weekend or planning a picnic anywhere else, you'll have the most delish picnic basket with these tips.

Thief Food GIFfrom Thief GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Avoid soggy picnic food with these tips to packing a picnic basket




