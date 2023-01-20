[WATCH] Pregnant woman customises waffle with meat and cheese to satisfy craving
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A TikTok user named @shantellxoxo shared a picture of her pregnancy-craving waffle mashed up with some extremely unusual items on it.
She was lauded in the comments section for customising her waffle.
@shantellxoxo #stitch with @shantellxoxo #fyp #wafflehouse #pregnancycravings #viral #foodhacks ♬ original sound - Life of Shantell 🔆
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
