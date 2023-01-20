Katlehong school achieves 99% pass rate: 'Our learners, teachers are resilient'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Jaco Opperman, Principal at Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation, Sithembile Magqabini who obtained seven distinctions, Mbalehle Baloyi with six distinctions, and Basic Education director-general, Mathanzima Mweli.
A principal at Katlehong Engineering School of Specialisation has praised the hard work and dedication of his learners and teachers for producing a 99% pass rate.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga also praised the class of 2022 for obtaining a record 80.1% matric pass rate.
Motshekga announced the results on Thursday evening in Midrand.
Our learners and teachers were resilient and put an effort into the results that paid off…Jaco Opperman, Principal - Katlehong Engineering School of Specialization
On-Air 🎙️🚨' 702 (@Radio702) January 20, 2023
Celebrating the class of #MatricResults2022 after 80.1% pass rate
Principal at Katlehong Engineering School ,Jaco Opperman, Sithembile Magqabini, and Mbalenhle Baloyi.
Listen live : https://t.co/W6eZvRzHfZ #702Breakfast | #702WalkTheTalk
I am excited and nervous at the same time… I am thinking to do medicine this year at Wits University and I am hopeful.Sithembile Magqabini, Learner - Katlehong Engineering School of Specialization
The Free State continues to lead as the top-performing matric class, with an 88.5% pass rate.
Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have the most bachelor passes.
Covid-19 and load shedding affected us but I told myself not to be distracted from writing examinations.Mbalenhle Baloyi, Learner - Katlehong Engineering School of Specialization
They have done us proud under very difficult circumstances including load shedding and community protest…Mathanzima Mweli, Director-general - Basic Education
Scroll up to listen to the interviews for more detail.
