Fun fitness events around Gauteng to add to you diary
Africa Melane caught up with Liezel van der Westhuizen about the weekend's most interesting, fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences in Gauteng.
Keen to participate? All fitness levels are welcome!
Sporting events happening in Gauteng:
21 January: 47th PwC George Claassen Memorial Road RaceWhen: 6am Distances: 5km, 10km and 21km Entry fee: R50 to R200 Location: Pick n Pay Hyper Faerie Glen, Atterbury Road, Pretoria For more information, visit www.entryninja.com for more
21 January: Cowhouse Summer Mountain Bike RaceWhen: 7am Distances: 8km, 20km, 35km and 60km Entry fee: R120 to R250 Location: Hazeldean Valley Trails, corner of Ridge and Oukraal, Pretoria For more information, visit www.entryninja.com for more
28 January: Cow and Bull Mountain Bike and Gravel Endurance EventWhen: 6am Distances: 85km and 160km Entry fee: R290 for 85km; R350 for R160km Location: Grootfontein Country Estates, Garsfontein Road, Pretoria Instead of a medal, you get a beautiful lunch reward. For more information, visit www.entryninja.com for more
If you have any fun fitness events coming up, send an email with all the relevant information to liezelv@702.co.za
Listen to the full audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_62524239_back-view-of-mountain-bike.html
