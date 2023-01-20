Fun fitness events around Gauteng to add to you diary





Africa Melane caught up with Liezel van der Westhuizen about the weekend's most interesting, fun, and family-friendly activities and fitness experiences in Gauteng.

Keen to participate? All fitness levels are welcome!

Sporting events happening in Gauteng:

21 January: 47th PwC George Claassen Memorial Road RaceWhen: 6am Distances: 5km, 10km and 21km Entry fee: R50 to R200 Location: Pick n Pay Hyper Faerie Glen, Atterbury Road, Pretoria For more information, visit www.entryninja.com for more

21 January: Cowhouse Summer Mountain Bike RaceWhen: 7am Distances: 8km, 20km, 35km and 60km Entry fee: R120 to R250 Location: Hazeldean Valley Trails, corner of Ridge and Oukraal, Pretoria For more information, visit www.entryninja.com for more

28 January: Cow and Bull Mountain Bike and Gravel Endurance EventWhen: 6am Distances: 85km and 160km Entry fee: R290 for 85km; R350 for R160km Location: Grootfontein Country Estates, Garsfontein Road, Pretoria Instead of a medal, you get a beautiful lunch reward. For more information, visit www.entryninja.com for more

If you have any fun fitness events coming up, send an email with all the relevant information to liezelv@702.co.za

