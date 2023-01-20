Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Chef Wandile Mabsao prepares a proudly South African menu to the world at Davos
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chef Wandile Mabaso
Today at 16:10
What would the Democratic Alliance do to fix the Electricity crisis if they were elected as Government ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Mileham - Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA
Today at 16:50
Randal's One Song
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Randal Abraham
Today at 17:10
What does a matric certificate mean for a young person in 2023?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bridget Hannah
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer: How possible is it to take the government to court over load-shedding?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mbekezeli Benjamin - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Sustainability in luxurious watchmaking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debbie Hathway - Watches and Jewellery writer
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life. 20 January 2023 1:28 PM
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week This week we share stories that made headlines in South African and the world for 702. 20 January 2023 12:48 PM
Cape of Cocaine: the drug bust that kept a tonne of cocaine off our streets Bulgarian mafia used W Cape to smuggle cocaine into SA which resulted in the second-largest drug bust in SAs history. 20 January 2023 12:33 PM
View all Local
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week This week we share stories that made headlines in South African and the world for 702. 20 January 2023 12:48 PM
Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The... 19 January 2023 5:48 PM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
View all Politics
[DISTURBING PICS] 40 000 chickens suffocate due to lack of power from Eskom When the power to Frangipani Boerdery failed when a transformer broke down, 40 000 chickens suffered an agonising death. 20 January 2023 11:08 AM
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA' Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans. 20 January 2023 8:06 AM
Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding. 20 January 2023 7:26 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] ‘Til death do us part’ - Do vows matter when getting married? Clement Manyathela speaks to relationship expert, Paula Quinsee. 20 January 2023 1:13 PM
[LISTEN] Can men and women be friends without it getting 'spicy'? Well, yes if there’s respect and maturity say these besties. 20 January 2023 1:05 PM
'We're on the crest of a psychedelic medicine renaissance' - Dr Eve Psychedelics can conjure up negative images, but psychedelic medicine may be useful in treating mental illness, research finds. 20 January 2023 12:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
View all Sport
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life. 20 January 2023 1:28 PM
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
View all Entertainment
Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss Italian Mafia Boss, Matteo Massina Denaro, was captured by Italian police, who also discovered his secret hideout. 20 January 2023 12:19 PM
Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter, faces 5 years in jail Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the making of Rust in October 2021. 20 January 2023 9:48 AM
Russia is pulverising Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. A war crime? An expert weighs in on the Geneva Convention and how it should protect civilians in conflict. 20 January 2023 6:52 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss

20 January 2023 12:19 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Italian Mafia
Bongani Bingwa
Matteo Massina Denaro
Mafia boss

Italian Mafia Boss, Matteo Massina Denaro, was captured by Italian police, who also discovered his secret hideout.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent.

  • Police discovered a ‘secret chamber’ around 300m from where Denaro was found.

  • The hideout contained valuable items and empty boxes which may have previously contained documents.

Italy's mafia Matteo Denaro. Picture: @Chimpreports/Twitter
Italy's mafia Matteo Denaro. Picture: @Chimpreports/Twitter

Denaro, who is now in police custody, had reportedly been on the run for decades before being found by the police.

Around 300m from where he was found, according to Gilchrist, the Italian police found a second hideout or ‘secret chamber,’ only big enough for one person.

Inside, the Italian police say they found jewellery, gemstones, and silverware. Almost as if someone was planning to a runner from there.

Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

Gilchrist says that the police also discovered empty paper boxes which could suggest that potentially important documents or files had been removed at the last moment.

He adds that police have suggested that somebody had been into the chamber after Denaro’s arrest.

Listen to the audio above for more.




20 January 2023 12:19 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Italian Mafia
Bongani Bingwa
Matteo Massina Denaro
Mafia boss

More from World

FILE: An image of Sheba the tigress in her enclosure. Sheba escaped on 14 January 2023 and had been on the loose since. She was euthanised on 17 January 2023 after entering a farm and killing a dog. Picture: Supplied

Your 702 top stories making headlines this week

20 January 2023 12:48 PM

This week we share stories that made headlines in South African and the world for 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alec Baldwin with his wife Hilaria Thomas. © zhukovsky/123rf.com

Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter, faces 5 years in jail

20 January 2023 9:48 AM

Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the making of Rust in October 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An apartment building in Irpin (Ukraine), destroyed by Russian missiles. © sarymsakov/123rf.com

Russia is pulverising Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. A war crime?

20 January 2023 6:52 AM

An expert weighs in on the Geneva Convention and how it should protect civilians in conflict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© vadimjoker95/123rf.com

HIV infections are on the rise all over the world once again

19 January 2023 11:48 AM

Over the past few years, the topic of HIV and AIDS was not a priority but infections are rising once again.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. © krutenyuk/123rf.com

Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday?

19 January 2023 10:13 AM

This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Polar bear in Alaska chases villagers, then mauls a woman and a boy to death

19 January 2023 8:53 AM

The Polar bear chased multiple residents in the village before killing a woman and a boy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. June 2013 Picture: UK Government

Oxford Univeristy Press chooses 'queen' as children's 'Word of the Year'

19 January 2023 8:45 AM

According to Oxford University Press, 52% of girls chose the word 'Queen' as 'word of the year', against 39% of the boys.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this file photo taken on 12 September 2022, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on 26 September 2022 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 19 January 2023 she will resign next month. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

New Zealand PM Ardern announces shock resignation

19 January 2023 3:49 AM

The 42-year-old - who steered the country through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and its worst-ever terror attack - said she no longer had 'enough in the tank'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

Former European Member of Parliament is 'spilling the beans' on corruption

18 January 2023 11:10 AM

Former EU MP Pier Antonio Panzeri has agreed to come clean on bribery and corruption.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Boris Johnson/ Twitter

Former British PM Boris Johnson to write a memoir about his crazy time in office

18 January 2023 11:03 AM

Johnson promises it will be "a memoir like no other".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

2022 matric results: FS the top-performing province, KZN the most improved

Local

Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter, faces 5 years in jail

World

Katlehong school achieves 99% pass rate: 'Our learners, teachers are resilient'

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC MP arrested for alleged murder of his wife

20 January 2023 3:23 PM

Lotteries fraud: Mafokate denies all 'damaging' accusations levelled against him

20 January 2023 3:12 PM

DA flags Russia, China and SA's planned naval exercise as fruitless

20 January 2023 1:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA