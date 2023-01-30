High speed connectivity for businesses, no matter where they are





MTN is connecting more businesses in hard-to-reach areas across South Africa with the MTN Business Uncapped Wireless solution. From R499 per month, the solution will offer business customers uncapped data packages with reliability and high speeds, including in areas that don’t have access to conventional broadband services.

Customers who sign up for the MTN Business Uncapped Wireless offer before February 28, 2023, will receive the first two months of their subscription free.

When it comes to connectivity options – the fibre that is readily available in urban areas is rarely accessible to business owners in rural or harder-to-reach areas. This leaves them with limited options in a world where today’s businesses require constant high-speed connectivity, leading some to use cellphone networks to stay connected.

MTN Business attributes this as the reason why the Business Uncapped Wireless Solutions were created. Using a combination of radio access with a fixed network architecture, MTN Business Uncapped Wireless intelligently finds and switches to the best signal at any time, ensuring reliable, fast connectivity.

This solution is uncapped and unshaped, and there is no throttling, so small business owners don’t have to worry about how much data they are using or worry about internet speeds.

MTN Business Uncapped Wireless is available at speeds of up to 10 Mbps, 20 Mbps, 50 Mbps, and 100 Mbps for between R499 and R999 per month. Each plan includes a Wi-Fi router, with a once-off installation cost of R2 500.

No matter how big (or small) a business is, these days they have to stay connected to be able to connect with clients, suppliers and their markets. With an affordable, reliable and accessible network solution like MTN Business Uncapped Wireless, SMEs can continue creating new ways to grow and innovate Nkosi Kumalo, GM Product and Capability - MTN Business

Find out more on the MTN Business website.