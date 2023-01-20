Your 702 top stories making headlines this week
Mncebo Dlamini was clearly right about South Africa being like a movie because we get shocked by something new, controversial, funny, sad, or find ourselves in a dark place, literally!!
Sheba the Tiger
The tiger which had escaped from a smallholding near Walkerville last Saturday was shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday morning after five days on the run.
During her escape, Sheba killed two dogs and injured a 39-year-old man.
Walkerville Community Policing Forum spokesperson Graham Mandy said that the owner did not dispute the decision to kill Sheba.
Unfortunately, Sheba had to be euthanised at 2am this morning. She had wandered from the original tracking and observation location of yesterday.Graham Mandy, Spokesperson - Walkerville Community Policing Forum
Eskom load shedding and poultry industry
Most South Africans are reaching the threshold of their anger as Eskom continues its rolling power cuts across the country.
Stage 6 loadshedding is crippling livelihoods while many small businesses are facing possible closures.
Recently, the poultry sector has fest the pinch as some 40,000 broiler chickens died due to load shedding.
South African Poultry Association general manager Izaak Breitenbach speaks to Bruce Whitfield about how load shedding affects their work.
We go up 10-20% above normal demand and when you then have six hours of load shedding from Monday... then by Friday we've got a serious shortage of chicken. We have a limited amount of time over the weekend to slaughter the stock that wasn't slaughtered during the week.Izaak Breitenbach, MD - South African Poultry Association
Eskom planned protests
Civil organisations and political parties including Solidarity, Build One South Africa (BOSA), United Democratic Movement (UDM), and NotInMyName International are planning a series of protests against the government, Nersa, and Eskom over loadshedding.
A national shutdown is also being proposed from some quarters as South Africans are taking to social media to express dissatisfaction with the government and the power utility.
The African National Congress (ANC) is being accused of a lack of decisive leadership as rolling power cuts continue indefinitely.
Africa Melane speaks to Godfrey Mulaudzi of the Institute of Security Studies for more.
The entire political leadership landscape, they are unresponsive. Because once the protests get to be violent, you would hear the narrative, more often than not, that 'we have been trying to reach out to our leaders, but they have not been responding.Godfrey Mulaudzi of the Institute of Security Studies
Still on Eskom and the ruling party's leadership, We are South Africans founder, Gilbert Martin spoke to Cape Talk's Clarence Ford.
Take off your little shirts that are blue, red and green … and lead the country as a united opposition.Gilbert Martin, Founder - We are South Africans
President Cyril Ramaphosa vs Jacob Zuma
It is a tug-of-war between former President Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa over private prosecution.
The Johannesburg High Court has ruled in favour of Ramaphosa to appeal the private prosecution matter brought by his predecessor.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said that despite the ruling, a case against Ramaphosa will continue.
Independent Examination Board (IEB) matric results
It does not come as a shock when it comes to the matric results of private schools in the country.
Schools affiliated with IEB have produced a whopping 98.42% matric pass rate.
CEO Anne Oberholzer told Africa Melane that learners showed resilience despite Covid-19 and loadshedding.
Of all the terrible things that the pandemic did to us, what it did do is build resilience and character, and I think these children have really shown what it means to have character.Anne Oberholzer, CEO - Independent Examinations Board (IEB)
We would attribute it [success] to the children themselves, as well as the teaching communities that supported them through this process.Anne Oberholzer, CEO - Independent Examinations Board (IEB)
National Senior Certificate matric results
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has praised the Matric class of 2022 for their improved 80.1% pass rate.
Motshekga added that all provinces had shown improvement in their overall grade 12 final exam results.
What's gone viral
This week Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shared a viral video of a woman shaming men who use loyalty cards for shopping.
The video rocked social media and is still trending as users continue to call her out.
International Stories
Military
The South African government has announced it will partake in a joint military exercise with Russia and China in February in KwaZulu-Natal despite the ongoing Ukraine invasion by Russia.
The government claims to be a neutral party in matters between Russia and Ukraine.
New Zealand in a race to find prime minister
New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern shocked the world on Thursday after announcing her resignation from office.
The 42-year-old leader said that despite the fight against Covid-19 and natural disasters, she no longer has "enough in the tank".
The country is now in the race to find a suitable new Prime Minister to replace Ardern.
