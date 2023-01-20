'We're on the crest of a psychedelic medicine renaissance' - Dr Eve

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Chef Wandile Mabsao prepares a proudly South African menu to the world at Davos
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chef Wandile Mabaso
Today at 16:10
What would the Democratic Alliance do to fix the Electricity crisis if they were elected as Government ?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Mileham - Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy at DA
Today at 16:50
Randal's One Song
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Randal Abraham
Today at 17:10
What does a matric certificate mean for a young person in 2023?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bridget Hannah
Today at 18:14
The Money Show Explainer: How possible is it to take the government to court over load-shedding?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mbekezeli Benjamin - Researcher at Democratic Governance And Rights Unit At Uct
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - ... at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Sustainability in luxurious watchmaking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Debbie Hathway - Watches and Jewellery writer
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life. 20 January 2023 1:28 PM
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week This week we share stories that made headlines in South African and the world for 702. 20 January 2023 12:48 PM
Cape of Cocaine: the drug bust that kept a tonne of cocaine off our streets Bulgarian mafia used W Cape to smuggle cocaine into SA which resulted in the second-largest drug bust in SAs history. 20 January 2023 12:33 PM
View all Local
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week This week we share stories that made headlines in South African and the world for 702. 20 January 2023 12:48 PM
Deal with SA's problems and the money will come- foreign investors to Min Patel Investec Bank CEO Richard Wainwright gives an update on the World Economic Forum meeting which comes to an end on Friday - on The... 19 January 2023 5:48 PM
Why is Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visiting South Africa on Monday? This is the first time Lavrov will be visiting South Africa since his country invaded Ukraine almost a year ago. 19 January 2023 10:13 AM
View all Politics
[DISTURBING PICS] 40 000 chickens suffocate due to lack of power from Eskom When the power to Frangipani Boerdery failed when a transformer broke down, 40 000 chickens suffered an agonising death. 20 January 2023 11:08 AM
The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA' Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans. 20 January 2023 8:06 AM
Millions and millions of chickens are being slaughtered due to loadshedding The chicken industry, in particular, is being pulverised by load shedding. 20 January 2023 7:26 AM
View all Business
[LISTEN] ‘Til death do us part’ - Do vows matter when getting married? Clement Manyathela speaks to relationship expert, Paula Quinsee. 20 January 2023 1:13 PM
[LISTEN] Can men and women be friends without it getting 'spicy'? Well, yes if there’s respect and maturity say these besties. 20 January 2023 1:05 PM
'We're on the crest of a psychedelic medicine renaissance' - Dr Eve Psychedelics can conjure up negative images, but psychedelic medicine may be useful in treating mental illness, research finds. 20 January 2023 12:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Proteas legend Hashim Amla calls time on cricket career Often regarded as a Test specialist, owing to his remarkable patience and long innings in the middle, Amla defied expectations whe... 19 January 2023 5:37 AM
SA T20 league : 'IPL brings set of skills to develop infrastructure in cricket' The competition features six teams from Pretoria/Centurion, Johannesburg, Durban, Gqeberha, Paarl, and Cape Town. 16 January 2023 9:01 AM
Tennis star, Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy The former world number 1 is expecting her first child. 12 January 2023 7:16 AM
View all Sport
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life. 20 January 2023 1:28 PM
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL! 19 January 2023 6:45 AM
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer What a beautiful moment! 18 January 2023 1:39 PM
View all Entertainment
Italian police find treasures and empty boxes in the lair of captured mafia boss Italian Mafia Boss, Matteo Massina Denaro, was captured by Italian police, who also discovered his secret hideout. 20 January 2023 12:19 PM
Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter, faces 5 years in jail Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the making of Rust in October 2021. 20 January 2023 9:48 AM
Russia is pulverising Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure. A war crime? An expert weighs in on the Geneva Convention and how it should protect civilians in conflict. 20 January 2023 6:52 AM
View all World
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
View all Africa
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
MANDY WIENER: As an angry, gatvol taxpayer what can I do about load shedding? Looking for ways to constructively express your anger at the never-ending load shedding? Mandy Wiener has some ideas. 19 January 2023 3:57 AM
What has Ramaphosa actually achieved as President? 'Not much,' says analyst President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address will probably not contain much positivity this year. 18 January 2023 10:26 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'We're on the crest of a psychedelic medicine renaissance' - Dr Eve

20 January 2023 12:53 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Dr Eve
psychedelic therapy
Thabo Shole-Mashao
psychedelic medicine
Marlene Wasserman

Psychedelics can conjure up negative images, but psychedelic medicine may be useful in treating mental illness, research finds.

Thabo Shole-Mashao speaks to Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman, clinical sexologist and founder at DR EVE.

  • Psychedelic medicine can have significant mental health benefits when used with psychotherapists.

  • Ketamine is currently the only legal psychedelic medication.

© rolffimages/123rf.com
© rolffimages/123rf.com

According to Wasserman, psychedelics in the form of plants and fungi have been used in indigenous medicinal traditions for hundreds of years.

In the 50s, American universities began to do research into the impact of psychedelics - particularly LSD, MDMA, and later Ketamine - on mental health and well-being.

They did a lot of research in the 50s and 60s, mostly on students at the time and on therapists, looking to see the mood-altering impact of certain psychedelic medicine on people with mental illness.

Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman, clinical sexologist and founder at DR EVE

She says that this was specifically used to try and treat people with depression, anxiety, alcohol addiction, eating disorders, PTSD and trauma.

Wasserman says the research at the time showed promise in treating mental illness quickly, especially in those with treatment-resistant conditions.

What they found is that psychedelic medicine had an immediate impact on people, on depression and on addiction and on anxiety, bringing on wonderful changes in their mental well-being.

Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman, clinical sexologist and founder at DR EVE

While this research was halted for some time, largely due to the war on drugs in the 1960s, Wasserman says in the last 20 years there has been a resurgence in the interest in psychedelic research.

She adds that there is an expectation that in 2024 the use of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD is likely to gain final FDA approval.

We are on the crest of what is being called a psychedelic renaissance, a mental health revolution.

Dr Marlene "Dr Eve" Wasserman, clinical sexologist and founder at DR EVE

At this stage, Ketamine assisted psychotherapy is the only psychedelic medication that is legal globally but it has been shown to be extremely effective when used safely and properly says Wasserman.

Listen to the audio above for more.




20 January 2023 12:53 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Dr Eve
psychedelic therapy
Thabo Shole-Mashao
psychedelic medicine
Marlene Wasserman

More from Lifestyle

Wedding vows, marriage, matrimony. Picture: Pixabay

[LISTEN] ‘Til death do us part’ - Do vows matter when getting married?

20 January 2023 1:13 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to relationship expert, Paula Quinsee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siv Ngesi and his bestie Mpakie. Picture: Siv Ngesi/Instagram.

[LISTEN] Can men and women be friends without it getting 'spicy'?

20 January 2023 1:05 PM

Well, yes if there’s respect and maturity say these besties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Pregnant woman customises waffle with meat and cheese to satisfy craving

20 January 2023 9:39 AM

A video is going viral of a pregnant woman with a menu-hacked waffle mixed with meat and cheese.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: The Crazy Store on Facebook @TheCrazyStoreSA

The crazy success of The Crazy Store: 'Still plenty of room for growth in SA'

20 January 2023 8:06 AM

Bruce Whitfield chats to MD Kevin Lennett about The Crazy Store's recipe for success and future plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by RODNAE Productions. (pexels.com)

Interested in dabbling with weed (aka dagga)? Here's how to do it safely

20 January 2023 7:53 AM

Consider these tips, if you feel like experimenting with cannabis (aka dagga, weed, marijuana, pot, grass, dope, herb, ganja...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© photoman/123rf.com

SA Harvest provided 36 million meals from food that was destined for a landfill

20 January 2023 6:10 AM

In 2022 alone, SA Harvest has managed to provide 19 million meals to those in need.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ parttime/123rf.com

If SIM cards are being sold already Rica'd, what's the point of the process?

19 January 2023 4:38 PM

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod investigated the issue after discovering a SIM card he bought had already been Rica'd by someone else.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrons of the Soweto Ink Tattoo Convention on 26 November 2022 were able to treat themselves to art by professionals from around the country. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

‘It’s about which energy you are inviting’- Thembi Nyathi warns about tattoos

19 January 2023 3:10 PM

Well-known spirit guide, Thembi Nyathi, cautions people to be weary of placing tattoos onto their bodies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jivacore/123rf.com

Why coding is a critical career skill we should all learn (regardless of age)

19 January 2023 1:23 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bilal Kathrada, software engineer and founder of IT Varsity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pexels.com

Sitting more than 8 hours a day? New study finds that a 5-minute walk helps

19 January 2023 12:35 PM

Clarence Ford chats to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist, about a new study — proving that a five minute walk daily helps improve physical health.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

2022 matric results: FS the top-performing province, KZN the most improved

Local

Alec Baldwin charged with manslaughter, faces 5 years in jail

World

Katlehong school achieves 99% pass rate: 'Our learners, teachers are resilient'

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC MP arrested for alleged murder of his wife

20 January 2023 3:23 PM

Lotteries fraud: Mafokate denies all 'damaging' accusations levelled against him

20 January 2023 3:12 PM

DA flags Russia, China and SA's planned naval exercise as fruitless

20 January 2023 1:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA