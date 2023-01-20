[LISTEN] ‘Til death do us part’ - Do vows matter when getting married?
The age-old tradition of saying vows has been the foundation of most wedding ceremonies for eons and if you don’t have the picturesque ‘I do’ moment it almost feels like you didn’t really get married.
But some might ask when you are planning to make a lifelong commitment to someone, does saying those words to an audience actually make a difference? Moreover, when navigating murky waters do those words hold any weight?
Relationship expert Paula Quinsee says vows can play a role in affirming each other’s lifelong commitment to one another.
All have good intensions using that for setting the tone of their and foundation of their marriage.Paula Quinsee, Relationship expert
