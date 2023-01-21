Measles outbreak: Here's what to look out for
The number of measles cases in South Africa remains a cause for concern although the number of positive tests has dropped.
Since the start of October to the second week of January, there's been 397 confirmed measles cases.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases declared an outbreak in five provinces: Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the Free State and North West.
As the new school year begins, the NICD is worried about its spread in school or crèche environments.
It says planned vaccination campaigns should continue despite the decrease in cases.
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident GP Dr Fundile Nyati on what parents should be looking out for.
Measles usually affects children however anyone who's never been vaccinated or never had measles before can get it. In the current outbreak, kids as young as two years old and adults over the age of 60 have been found to have this infection.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions
When someone is exposed to a person with measles, it takes 10-14 days for virus to incubate in the body.
During this time, there'll be no systems at all.
This is followed by a second stage in which some mild to moderate symptoms will start to occur.
The person will have a bit of a temperature, a runny nose, dry cough, maybe red eyes. Then they get to the acute stage, where the person becomes very sick and their temperature reaches 39 degrees and above.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions
They will also develop fine, red spots throughout the body that starts from the face and spreads to the rest of the body. If you open the mouth, they maybe be white spots on the inner side of the mouth which are synonymous with measles. They may be diarrhoea and dehydration.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions
The measles virus is one of the most infectious viruses known to human kind.
It can lead to severe and life threatening complications.
It can lead to pneumonia and encephalitis. It can also lead to middle ear infection, bronchitis and laryngitis. If someone is pregnant, it will lead to complications.Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive health Solutions
Scroll up for the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_115862134_toddler-getting-a-vaccination-by-a-pediatrician.html?vti=m66pyg5dtyars2poc6-1-5
