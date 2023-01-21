Matric 2022: Stepping into the real world
As the matriculants of 2022 celebrate their achievements, the real work begins as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives.
But if you didn't get the result you wanted, your academic dreams may be turned on its head.
Life after matric can be incredibly challenging and take you out of your comfort zone.
So what next?
Human potential and parenting Expert Nikki Bush speaks to Refiloe Mpakanyane about new beginnings and stepping out into the adult world.
There's usually two camps. There's the 'nailed it camp', who says well done and enjoy the moment. And there's the family who says 'you didn't make it' and they're looking for a different door for their kids to access their future. They may be going from plan A to plan B or C, and it's not what you or they had planned.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Even if you got 6 or 7 distinctions, it may be that you still won't get you into the course of your choice. It means thinking out of the box. You now have to make different choices about moving forward in life.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
If your matric result did not meet your expectation or worst case, if you failed, it's easy to become despondent and hopeless.
However, Grade 12 is not the end of the road and there are option for a re-write.
Matriculants should not be defined by their exam result.
I don't like the fact that your child's next step is determined by one set of exams. It's limiting and stressful. Its destructive to so many people, even to those who do well. The level of stress is unbelievable. But there are still choices. Attitude is the one choice people cannot take away from us.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
As kids step out into the real world, whether its to go to university, to have a gap year, or to do a re-write, Bush emphasized there are other options that's rarely spoken about.
These include micro certification, the TEFL English programme, coding and programming, digital marketing.
While many short courses are costly, several free ones are widely available on the internet.
Never stop learning. Even as adults, we have to add more talents to our CV to make us employable people. It's about how do you make yourself stand out of the crowd.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Local
Soweto's Makhelwane Festival is back!
Refiloe Mpankanye speaks to Kgosi Rampa, organiser of the Makhelwane Festival about this year's event.Read More
How matrics can become economically productive
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to network mobiliser at Youth Capital, Lethiwe Sinodumiso Nkosi about the future of work, employment, and entrepreneurship for South African youth following the recent release of matric results.Read More
Measles outbreak: Here's what to look out for
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident GP Dr Fundile Nyati on the latest measles outbreak.Read More
Legalising cannabis may influence drop in codeine demand – US study
An American study has revealed that recreational use of cannabis may result in less demand for codeine.Read More
Herman Mashaba shares his secrets to business, political, and marital success
Herman Mashaba’s success started from his selling of cosmetic products and marrying his wife at 22 which is what kept him ‘safe’.Read More
Funeral industry laments loadshedding
Bongani spoke to Vuyo Mabindisa about loadshedding's gruesome effects on undertakers, and what they're doing to work around it.Read More
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical
Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life.Read More
Your 702 top stories making headlines this week
This week we share stories that made headlines in South African and the world for 702.Read More
Cape of Cocaine: the drug bust that kept a tonne of cocaine off our streets
Bulgarian mafia used W Cape to smuggle cocaine into SA which resulted in the second-largest drug bust in SAs history.Read More