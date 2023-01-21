How matrics can become economically productive
While some matriculants will be accepted into university, some may explore the option of taking a gap year and seeking job and entrepreneurial opportunities or even re-writing their exams.
For many newly matriculated youth, there's very little options or help to find their way.
Youth Capital is a youth-led campaign that combines data with young people’s lived stories to shift gears on youth unemployment.
The organisation was initiated in 2018 to assist young people with the stumbling blocks between exiting their place of learning to entering the labour market.
Their focus is on supporting youth to become economically productive.
Youth Capital network mobiliser Lethiwe Sinodumiso Nkosi said these roadblocks usually start at school with some learners not being able to obtain their national senior certificate due to various reasons.
And once they're on the hunt for employment, the financial struggle becomes all too real.
Young people need money to apply for work. We advocate for sites where youth can look for work without using their own data. We also know that many youth don't have strong social connections. Many come from households where very few adults are working and they don't have someone to speak to. There's no mentors they can reach out to navigate the transition from leaving school to entering the job market.Lethiwe Sinodumiso Nkosi, network mobiliser at Youth Capital
Another obstacle is the requirement of working experience.
Many youth will knock on doors and they're told they need 5 years of experience, which they don't have. We need to configure that expectation and look at informal experience like volunteer work.Lethiwe Sinodumiso Nkosi, network mobiliser at Youth Capital
Nkosi has stressed the need for ordinary South Africans to play their role in helping youth figure out the next steps in their lives.
When we have this conversation, we should not just celebrate the pass rate, but think about who did not make it and help them get their matric certificate so they stand a chance to become economically productive.Lethiwe Sinodumiso Nkosi, network mobiliser at Youth Capital
