Soweto's Makhelwane Festival is back!





Makhelwane Festival 2023 in Soweto

The 9th edition of the Makhelwane Festival in Orlando West in Soweto is back.

The festival features a variety of food and music, as well as children’s entertainment, movie screenings, storytelling, and bike tours, which transform into an epitome of youth culture, echoing the spirit of entrepreneurship and creative arts.

Makhelwane, which means 'neighbour', speaks to the community spirit of the festival.

Refiloe Mpankanye chats to organiser Kgosi Rampa about the two-day event.

I'm from Orlando West and if you're working throughout the year, its about going back to the community. It takes us back to that spirit of Ubuntu. Kgosi Rampa, Makhelwane festival organiser

The event is a collaboration with the local community and draws on the products and services on those who reside in Orlando West.

Since Covid, we've had to go to a smaller format. This year, we've had members of the community say we must come back. Kgosi Rampa, Makhelwane festival organiser

This year's event will feature a myriad of vibey artists and speakers, with a special focus on business talks this year on Friday 27 January.

This year we discussing side-hustles....your main is important but your side also needs attention. We've got people like photographer Jeffrey Rikhotso, Tlhompho Mokwoena from the Wing Republic, Dr Katlego Lekalakala and others. We have free business registrations and funding desks. We'll also do a small night-market ahead of the big event. Kgosi Rampa, Makhelwane festival organiser

Follow the festival on Facebook here.

