'Permanent load shedding for 2 years needed to address crisis once and for all'

Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
#ICYMI Top 5 stories on 702 this week Stories that made headlines in South Africa and the world this week.
Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application Teen says that her independence is hindered by the Department of Home Affairs and their disinterest in processing her application.
[LISTEN] Mob psychology especially during protests 'We're a very violent nation' As tensions mount due to power cuts and other issues, mob justice and civil unrest may be on the horizon.
[LISTEN] Update on Nulane scandal trial Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Erin Bates.
National Treasury approves R4 billion for Eskom's diesel purchases John Perlman speaks to Fin24 writer-at-large Carol Paton, on the agreement between Eskom and National Treasury.
#ICYMI Top 5 stories on 702 this week Stories that made headlines in South Africa and the world this week.
Is South Africa's uncapped data plan really uncapped? The answer is no South African mobile networks have been hit with a slew of criticisms as users note their often false 'uncapped' advertisements.
DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse' Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango.
Scammers worst nightmare: Meet Rydall Ficks, South Africa's forex scam buster If you're telling yourself that it's too good to be true, it probably is!
Did you know - before Google existed, there was Chappies Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by resident chef and food anthropologist, Anna Trapido, to chat about the iconic Chappies bubble gum....
'How Long, Mfowethu' – a musical to honour the late Gibson Kente Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to script writer, Martin Koboekae, about recreating Kente's stories.
'Real life is tough' – life skills prep for your child after matric Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, who gave advice on equipping your child.
[LISTEN] Exclusive: Mandy Wiener speaks to Peter Drury Mandy speaks to the legendary football commentator.
[WATCH] Referee delights fans with white card to medical staff The referee pulled out a white card (an indication of fair play) to medical staff for aiding a fan that fainted.
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute.
Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart! Here are seven facts that made Mozart, one of the world's most influential composers ever, so unique.
Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday' The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week.
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired.
Fake food poisoning gang scams hotels out of R212 million A group of Britons living in Majorca ran a fake food poisoning scam where they cheated hotels out of millions.
Cyber criminal arrested after trying to sell data of EVERYONE in Austria A Dutch data criminal has reportedly been arrested after stealing the details of the entire population of Austria.
Do NOT miss this exotic green comet as it passes Earth Get your telescopes and cameras ready, a rare sight is in our near future!
Gabon's addiction-curbing iboga plant: cash vs protection complexities The race is on as clinics and scientists around the world wants to cash in on the powerful plant.
Uganda aims to start refining oil by 2025 Uganda has started an oil drilling programme at its oil reserves, with the hope that it will begin refining by 2025.
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month.
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests.
'Permanent load shedding for 2 years needed to address crisis once and for all'

23 January 2023 6:53 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Lester Kiewit
Vally Padayachee

Eskom held a briefing over the weekend to explain that South Africans should prepare for two years of permanent load shedding.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Vally Padayachee, former executive manager of Eskom and former City Power Johannesburg executive.

  • South Africa may be faced with permanent load shedding for at least 24 months

  • The announcement was a long time coming, says Padayachee

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com
Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

South Africa may have to cope with stages two and three load shedding permanently for the next 24 months, warned Eskom chairperson Mpho Makwana on the weekend.

Doing so will aid the recovery of generation performance while also creating some sense of predictability, he said.

Permanent stage two load shedding, however, will not guarantee safety from higher stages of load shedding.

Padayachee says that, as a customer of Eskom, he is despondent over the announcement, but as an energy professional he understands why this is necessary.

It was long coming... to try and address the load shedding once and for all, there was a need to maybe go for a permanent load shedding for a certain period.

Vally Padayachee, former executive manager of Eskom

Eskom needs sufficient headroom to do proper maintenance, says Padayachee.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Permanent load shedding for 2 years needed to address crisis once and for all'




#ICYMI Top 5 stories on 702 this week

27 January 2023 3:29 PM

Stories that made headlines in South Africa and the world this week.

#ICYMI Top 5 stories on 702 this week

27 January 2023 3:29 PM

Stories that made headlines in South Africa and the world this week.

© inkdrop/123rf

Transgender teen serves papers to DHA over delay of sex description application

27 January 2023 3:10 PM

Teen says that her independence is hindered by the Department of Home Affairs and their disinterest in processing her application.

A screengrab from a video posted on social media, showing the mob justice attack on an e-hailing driver in Parkwood on 31 May 2022.

[LISTEN] Mob psychology especially during protests 'We're a very violent nation'

27 January 2023 3:06 PM

As tensions mount due to power cuts and other issues, mob justice and civil unrest may be on the horizon.

Mango Airlines. Picture: Mango Airlines official Facebook page.

DPE delays sale of Mango, 'Minister Gordhan waiting for it to just collapse'

27 January 2023 2:28 PM

Africa Melane spoke to aviation expert, Phutego Mojapele, on the delayed sale of Mango.

Newly-elected City of Johannesburg mayor and Al Jama-ah member Thapelo Amad. Picture: Supplied

Who is the new Johannesburg mayor, Thapelo Amad?

27 January 2023 1:53 PM

Thapelo Amad is an imam, Palestine supporter and Sowetan. Here are several other things to know about him.

Copyright : Wavebreak Media Ltd / 123rf

Scammers worst nightmare: Meet Rydall Ficks, South Africa's forex scam buster

27 January 2023 1:39 PM

If you're telling yourself that it's too good to be true, it probably is!

Chalk and a blackboard duster in the refurbished Samson Senior Primary School in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.

N14 protesters allegedly torch sections of Centurion school

27 January 2023 10:17 AM

Protestors in Olievenhoutbosch set school on fire in alleged retaliation for being removed from the area.

Picture: Twitter/@SAPoliceService.

Limpopo police warn against sharing video of alleged rape of minor

27 January 2023 10:09 AM

Police watchdog Ipid is investigating a police officer who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting her 10-year-old son.

Picture: Pixabay.com

Stephen King says 'totes', 'adorbs' and 'amazeballs' to annoy his kids

27 January 2023 9:54 AM

US author Stephen King shares how he uses certain words to annoy his children.

Ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse. Picture: Mpho Phalatse/Twitter.

Who is to blame for the collapse of coalition-led government in Joburg?

27 January 2023 8:04 AM

The sitting council is expected to convene this Friday to look for a new mayor to run the city.

