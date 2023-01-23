Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes!

23 January 2023 8:53 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Instagram
South Africa tourism
SA Tourism Services Association Satsa
SATSA
Competition
weekend breakfast
Sara-Jayne Makwala King

SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa.

Cape Talk host Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Inga Sibiya of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association about their recent Instagram competition and its epic 10 days of giveaways.

Listen to the competition's entry details below.

In summary, the competition aims to boost tourism and celebrate South Africa as "free to be" by capturing beautiful content of popular (and hidden gems) to show Mzansi as an open, free, and fun place to be — because it is.

Who can enter?

Absolutely anyone with an Instagram account.

Competition deadline:

Thursday, 26 January

What you'll win:

Prizes include 10 days of giveaways over the competition period.

Some prizes involve experiencing South Africa as a tourist with a one-night stay at Safari Plains; high tea for two guests at The Oyster Box; and a two-night stay at the Table Bay Hotel... with more coming.

How to enter?

1) Take a picture, video, or reel of a beautiful place anywhere in Mzansi.

2) Share what you've captured on your Instagram.

3) Tag @satsa and use the #freetobesouthafrica in the caption of your post.

If you're still unclear about what to post, Sibiya says...

It could be you lounging on the beach, it could be you hiking in the Drakensberg, it could be you standing on the side of the road near a pub stall that you discovered on a road trip. It’s just really to shine a spotlight on South Africa and give it some love.

Inga Sibiya, Campaign Content Coordinator

Examples of winning posts so far are:

And that's it — so EASY! Get entering, folks — your picture (or video) could be worth something BIG!

Play The Game Trace Adkins GIFfrom Play The Game GIFs

For more competition details, scroll up to listen to the audio.


This article first appeared on KFM : Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes!




