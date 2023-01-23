Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes!
Cape Talk host Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to Inga Sibiya of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association about their recent Instagram competition and its epic 10 days of giveaways.
Listen to the competition's entry details below.
In summary, the competition aims to boost tourism and celebrate South Africa as "free to be" by capturing beautiful content of popular (and hidden gems) to show Mzansi as an open, free, and fun place to be — because it is.
Who can enter?
Absolutely anyone with an Instagram account.
Competition deadline:
Thursday, 26 January
What you'll win:
Prizes include 10 days of giveaways over the competition period.
Some prizes involve experiencing South Africa as a tourist with a one-night stay at Safari Plains; high tea for two guests at The Oyster Box; and a two-night stay at the Table Bay Hotel... with more coming.
How to enter?
1) Take a picture, video, or reel of a beautiful place anywhere in Mzansi.
2) Share what you've captured on your Instagram.
3) Tag @satsa and use the #freetobesouthafrica in the caption of your post.
If you're still unclear about what to post, Sibiya says...
It could be you lounging on the beach, it could be you hiking in the Drakensberg, it could be you standing on the side of the road near a pub stall that you discovered on a road trip. It’s just really to shine a spotlight on South Africa and give it some love.Inga Sibiya, Campaign Content Coordinator
Examples of winning posts so far are:
And that's it — so EASY! Get entering, folks — your picture (or video) could be worth something BIG!
For more competition details, scroll up to listen to the audio.
This article first appeared on KFM : Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes!
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_173179190_asian-senior-elderly-travel-to-south-africa-on-peak-top-of-table-mountain-scenic-view-over-cape-town.html?vti=mvl7ckpcotcaqgkcub-1-12
More from Lifestyle
Did you know - before Google existed, there was Chappies
Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by resident chef and food anthropologist, Anna Trapido, to chat about the iconic Chappies bubble gum.Read More
‘How Long, Mfowethu’ – a musical to honour the late Gibson Kente
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to script writer, Martin Koboekae, about recreating Kente’s stories.Read More
'Real life is tough' – life skills prep for your child after matric
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, who gave advice on equipping your child.Read More
"I haven't mastered accepting failure" — Actress Ayanda Borotho
The 42-year-old says, while she has learned to acknowledge failure, she is still learning to master taking it in.Read More
The ‘quantifiable guilt’ impact of black tax on people’s mental health
Power dynamics, financial pressure and trouble with saying no are just some of things breadwinners encounter due to black tax.Read More
Artificial sweeteners may present long term complications - research
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health24 expert, wellness coach, and author, Nicci Robertson, on the effects of sweeteners.Read More
How your favourite jeans went from overalls to the perfect fashion staple
Denim has been around for over 150 years, but how did it become a closet staple?Read More
[SCAM WARNING] Expecting a package from the Post Office? DO NOT pay them online
If you are expecting a package from the Post Office, be weary of scammers sending SMSes about your parcel.Read More
What to expect as Kings of Joburg returns for season 2
Bongani Bingwa chats to Kings of Joburg executive producers Connie Ferguson and Samad Davis.Read More
More from Entertainment
Happy 267th birthday, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart!
Here are seven facts that made Mozart, one of the world's most influential composers ever, so unique.Read More
Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday'
The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week.Read More
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS!
Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired.Read More
Star-studded red carpet celebrates the return of Kings of Joburg
Kings of Joburg makes its return to Netflix on 27 January.Read More
Mandela's life gets turned into a musical
Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life.Read More
Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business
Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL!Read More
[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer
Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT
Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter.Read More
[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming!
The award-winning singer made the announcement in an epic, star-studded video.Read More