[DIY] How to build a homework desk for your child
John Perlman talks to Ndivhuwo "Ndi" Dlamini, founder of @Remedial DIY.
Why not get the kids involved and create a desk, perfect for working from home or homework?
Ndivhuwo says a desk is easy to build, even an adjustable one that can be adapted as your kids grow.
You can also build it so the desk is tucked away when it is not in use.
“The desk is rectangular in form, so there is a storage unit at the bottom, where if you have younger kids you can put in nice toys or crayons," says Dlamini.
You can even make accessories such as a pencil holder with your offcuts.
Ndivhuwo encourages the whole family to get involved, especially the children.
“Kids love getting involved," she says.
"They love making a mess and love doing things with mom and dad."
Subscribe to Remedial DIY on YouTube for more fun project ideas.
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on 947 : [DIY] How to build a homework desk for your child
More from Lifestyle
Are you thinking of making big purchases?
Africa Melane chats to DebtSafe’s Neil van der Walt about what people should consider before making big purchases.Read More
[WATCH] Woman watches TV placed on easel - and the internet goes wild
Watching a TV placed on an easel is a good idea, according to this woman and her social media followers.Read More
[WATCH] Father wins hearts for doing 20-year-old daughter's hair
A video is going viral of a father doing his grown-up daughter's hair.Read More
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa
Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.Read More
Making the most of 2023...
We cannot believe January is already coming to an end! How did that happen so fast? Well, we’re taking a step back and relooking our goals to make sure we make the most of 2023, here's how you can too...Read More
Gender neutral terms are for the benefit of all, NOT just the queer community
Schools are debating whether to drop terms such as "head boy" and "head girl".Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
These are the best sleeping positions to reduce back and neck pain
Africa Melane speaks to chiropractor Dr Kevin Lentin.Read More
5 Netflix series to binge on this weekend
Net•Flix•Ing is the best way to binge-watch all the series you love in one go, Day and Night, guilt-free or with a little guilt.Read More