[DIY] How to build a homework desk for your child





John Perlman talks to Ndivhuwo "Ndi" Dlamini, founder of @Remedial DIY.

Why not get the kids involved and create a desk, perfect for working from home or homework?

Ndivhuwo says a desk is easy to build, even an adjustable one that can be adapted as your kids grow.

You can also build it so the desk is tucked away when it is not in use.

“The desk is rectangular in form, so there is a storage unit at the bottom, where if you have younger kids you can put in nice toys or crayons," says Dlamini.

You can even make accessories such as a pencil holder with your offcuts.

Ndivhuwo encourages the whole family to get involved, especially the children.

“Kids love getting involved," she says.

"They love making a mess and love doing things with mom and dad."

