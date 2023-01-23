AfriForum to build its own 'pebble-bed' power station to address crisis in SA





Bongani Bingwa interviews Kallie Kriel, Chief Executive Officer of AfriForum.

Eskom may soon have a competitor in AfriForum, as it is beginning the process of creating a pebble-bed reactor power station.

Kriel said the reactor will not be a quick fix but a start to addressing the power crisis faced by South Africans.

This is not going to be a quick fix. It's going to be a medium to a long-term project, but we need to start now as we are seeing that Eskom is not going to provide the electricity. Kallie Kriel, CEO - AfriForum

AfriForum is eyeing international investors to pump funds into electricity generation.

Civil society groups must continue putting pressure on the government to ease legislation around power generation, says Kriel.

Civil society will have to continue to put pressure on the government to open the grid because we need the power at the moment. Kallie Kriel, CEO - AfriForum

Scroll up to listen to the interview.