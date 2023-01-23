Magneto lamps are the heroes of loadshedding (8 million sold, and counting!)





Lester Kiewit speaks to Patrick Bennett, CEO of Tevo, the company behind the Magneto range of rechargeable lamps.

More than eight million units of Magneto rechargeable LED lanterns have been sold in South Africa

It's become the number one selling non-food item at retailers in the country.

Do you remember a time when load shedding wasn't as regular and frequent as it is today? When one would bring out candles or paraffin lamps to break the darkness?

Those have made way for more modern gadgets such as LED lamps, which are not only safer to use, but also more economical as they can be recharged and kept on standby.

While there are indeed many different brands available on the market, one of the more popular brands is the range of Magneto rechargeable LED lanterns, which are amazingly bright for their size and can easily light up a room, providing sufficient light to prepare dinner, to study, or to play games.

Some models even have USB outlets to let you recharge your mobile devices.

Bennett says the Magneto lantern is their best-selling product, having sold more than eight million units.

It's not just the number one selling load shedding device, it's the number selling product. Patrick Bennett, CEO of Tevo.

It's a product we came across a number of years ago, before load shedding... obviously, the sales just accelerated exponentially once load shedding took hold. Patrick Bennett, CEO of Tevo.

