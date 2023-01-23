Machu Picchu closed indefinitely after protestors wreck tram line





Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Protesters have targeted Mach Picchu, forcing it to be closed indefinitely

The move is devastating for tourism in the area

FILE: Machu Picchu in Peru. Picture: Yolanda Coervers from Pixabay

Machu Picchu, one of the most popular tourist attractions in South America, and the most popular in Peru, has been forced to close indefinitely.

Protesters who are unhappy with the new president of Peru have targeted Machu Picchu by vandalising a tram line.

This line is the only one that takes tourists to the bottom of the Inca citadel.

The idea that it is closed for weeks, maybe months, maybe longer, that is going to be a huge blow to all the businesses that rely on it. Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent

