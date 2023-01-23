[WATCH] Little girl roasts her dad's hair during prayer
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
When the girl is asked to pray, she hilariously takes jabs at her father's baldness.
"Dear God, thank you for my healthy hair and my dad's healthy hair," she prays, with laughter all around.
@bbcastle23 Never a dull moment with this kid☠️😂 Her daddy doesn’t have hair🧑🏼🦲#adleytiktok #funny #kidsoftiktok #fyy #fypage ♬ original sound - Britt
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
