6 fun FREEBIES to enjoy in Johannesburg on your birthday
Birthdays should always be memorable, so why not cash in on a few freebies?
Whether you have a sweet tooth or love making memories, there is something for everyone.
1. Gold Reef City
Looking to get your adrenaline fix?
Book tickets for your friends and family online and bring along your ID so that you can get free entry into the theme park.
With over 50 rides and attractions to choose from, this is the perfect way to celebrate your birthday.
Find out more here.
2. Mugg and Bean
Download the Mugg and Bean Generosity app and enjoy a complimentary slice of any one of their decadent cakes.
Added bonus? Enjoy a complimentary Easy Cappuccino for just downloading the app!
3. Harties Cable Way
Why not celebrate your birthday with the unbelievable views at the Harties Cable Way?
Just bring along your ID to get free entry and enjoy the view.
4. Spur
Not only is Spur notorious for the best birthday choir but every celebration comes with a complimentary ice cream and a sparkler.
Added bonus: Family Card members can also enjoy a birthday meal voucher.
5. Ster-Kinekor
Did you know that you can get a free 2D or 3D movie ticket on your birthday with the SK Club?
Make it a birthday movie day with your favourite movie and freshly made popcorn.
6. Starbucks
Download the Starbucks Rewards app and achieve gold level to receive a free cup of coffee on your birthday.
Bonus: Krispy Kreme
Got a sweet tooth? One can never have too many doughnuts.
Purchase a dozen doughnuts from Krispy Kreme on your birthday and get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for free.
This article first appeared on 947 : 6 fun FREEBIES to enjoy in Johannesburg on your birthday
