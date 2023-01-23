[CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series
Amy MacIver speaks to Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.
Two models are currently available, the i7 xDrive60 with an electric engine and the petrol-powered 740i.
A 740d xDrive diesel variant is set to arrive in the second half of 2023.
Pricing for the 740i starts at a breathtaking R2.16 million.
The i7 xDrive60 retails for R2.825 million while the 740d xDrive will set you back some R2.28 million.
A lot of people that buy the i7 series are kind of going to be Chauffer kind of companies.Daily Maverick motoring journalist
The petrol-engined 740i is powered by a mild hybrid six-cylinder turbo engine that offers 280kW and 540Nm, for a 5.4 second 0-100km/h time.
The 740d xDrive is good for 220kW and 670Nm, and 5.8-second acceleration.
All models have a "Theatre Screen", measuring 31.3 inches. It extends down from the headliner to entertain rear-seat passengers. In addition, the rear armrests feature 5.5-inch touch-operated screens.
My favourite thing is the brand-new theatre screen. It’s 31 inches, which is as big as a TV.Daily Maverick motoring journalist
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [CAR REVIEW] We drive the R2 million+ new-generation BMW 7-series
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_103137751_kuala-lumpur-malaysia-august-12-2017-bmw-or-bayerische-motoren-werke-ag-is-a-leading-german-luxury-v.html
More from Lifestyle
Are you thinking of making big purchases?
Africa Melane chats to DebtSafe’s Neil van der Walt about what people should consider before making big purchases.Read More
[WATCH] Woman watches TV placed on easel - and the internet goes wild
Watching a TV placed on an easel is a good idea, according to this woman and her social media followers.Read More
[WATCH] Father wins hearts for doing 20-year-old daughter's hair
A video is going viral of a father doing his grown-up daughter's hair.Read More
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa
Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.Read More
Making the most of 2023...
We cannot believe January is already coming to an end! How did that happen so fast? Well, we’re taking a step back and relooking our goals to make sure we make the most of 2023, here's how you can too...Read More
Gender neutral terms are for the benefit of all, NOT just the queer community
Schools are debating whether to drop terms such as "head boy" and "head girl".Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
These are the best sleeping positions to reduce back and neck pain
Africa Melane speaks to chiropractor Dr Kevin Lentin.Read More
5 Netflix series to binge on this weekend
Net•Flix•Ing is the best way to binge-watch all the series you love in one go, Day and Night, guilt-free or with a little guilt.Read More
More from Business
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa
Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.Read More
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'
About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.Read More
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.Read More
Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise.Read More
ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'
Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT.Read More
Here's how flies turn human food waste into high-value protein feed for animals
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nambu Group CEO Lowell Scarr about how they convert food waste into high-value protein animal feed.Read More
TymeBank to open 600 kiosks in Foschini stores, prints your debit card instantly
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Coenraad Jonker, Co-Founder and CEO of TymeBank, about the partnership with TFG.Read More
Business book: 'Land is a Big Deal' looks at the intricacies of land ownership
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.Read More
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League
The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding.Read More