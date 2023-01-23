Star-studded red carpet celebrates the return of Kings of Joburg

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues Africa Melane speaks to Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay about the eight-year drought that has plagued the a... 26 January 2023 1:50 PM
Joburg Film Festival brings the world to Jozi Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Percy Mabandu, spokesperson and media liaison for the Joburg Film Festival Media Liaison. 26 January 2023 1:00 PM
[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife A horrifying video is going viral of a Cape Town businessman beating his wife with their daughter in the same bed. 26 January 2023 11:12 AM
View all Local
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education. 26 January 2023 7:14 AM
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end? 25 January 2023 4:38 PM
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding. 25 January 2023 10:55 AM
View all Politics
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas' About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson. 26 January 2023 7:35 AM
Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise. 25 January 2023 8:34 PM
ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff' Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT. 25 January 2023 7:46 PM
View all Business
Are you thinking of making big purchases? Africa Melane chats to DebtSafe’s Neil van der Walt about what people should consider before making big purchases. 26 January 2023 10:45 AM
[WATCH] Woman watches TV placed on easel - and the internet goes wild Watching a TV placed on an easel is a good idea, according to this woman and her social media followers. 26 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] Father wins hearts for doing 20-year-old daughter's hair A video is going viral of a father doing his grown-up daughter's hair. 26 January 2023 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Referee delights fans with white card to medical staff The referee pulled out a white card (an indication of fair play) to medical staff for aiding a fan that fainted. 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
View all Sport
Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday' The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week. 25 January 2023 5:25 AM
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Star-studded red carpet celebrates the return of Kings of Joburg Kings of Joburg makes its return to Netflix on 27 January. 23 January 2023 12:35 PM
View all Entertainment
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew. 26 January 2023 11:01 AM
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London. 26 January 2023 10:34 AM
Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded The arrival of heavy main battle tanks from Germany and the United States is a potential game changer but may have come too late. 26 January 2023 8:12 AM
View all World
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Star-studded red carpet celebrates the return of Kings of Joburg

23 January 2023 12:35 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Connie Ferguson
Connie and Shona Ferguson
Netflix African Original series

Kings of Joburg makes its return to Netflix on 27 January.

Local celebrities came out to support the highly anticipated release of season two of Kings of Joburg.

The eight-part series will see the return of the Masire family as they run the City of Gold.

Mogomtsi ‘Mo’ Masire (played by Xolisa Xaluva) must pick up the pieces and maintain the family’s position after taking over from his brother Simon (played by Shona Ferguson) following his untimely disappearance on screen.

Season two of Kings of Joburg hits Netflix on 27 January.


This article first appeared on 947 : Star-studded red carpet celebrates the return of Kings of Joburg




23 January 2023 12:35 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Connie Ferguson
Connie and Shona Ferguson
Netflix African Original series

More from Local

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues

26 January 2023 1:50 PM

Africa Melane speaks to Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay about the eight-year drought that has plagued the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Joburg Film Festival returns on 31 January to 5 February 2023. The line-up includes films from South Africa, Tunisia, Brazil, Seoul, Brazil, USA, Japan, Morocco and others. Picture: @JoburgFilmFest/Twitter.

Joburg Film Festival brings the world to Jozi

26 January 2023 1:00 PM

Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Percy Mabandu, spokesperson and media liaison for the Joburg Film Festival Media Liaison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife

26 January 2023 11:12 AM

A horrifying video is going viral of a Cape Town businessman beating his wife with their daughter in the same bed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Joburg Film Festival returns on 31 January to 5 February 2023. The line-up includes films from South Africa, Tunisia, Brazil, Seoul, Brazil, USA, Japan, Morocco and others. Picture: @JoburgFilmFest/Twitter.

5 must-watch movies at this year’s Joburg Film Festival

26 January 2023 8:33 AM

With 60 films shown over six days, the Joburg Film Festival is not to be missed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © slasny/123rf

'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'

26 January 2023 7:35 AM

About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The EFF Student Command has again called for the government to implement free education for tertiary students. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers

26 January 2023 7:14 AM

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mosebenzi Zwane appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on fraud and corruption charges related to the Estina dairy farm matter on 25 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Money laundering charges against Estina dropped, says NPA

26 January 2023 5:59 AM

The company was among the list of accused in the R280 million botched Free State project.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

In this file photo taken on 12 September 2022, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on 26 September 2022 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 19 January 2023 she will resign next month. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go

26 January 2023 5:23 AM

Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Zondo (centre), retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo, the lead coordinator for the Aspirant Women Judges Programme, and SAJEI CEO Dr Gomolemo Moshoeu, standing with the new cohort of aspirant women Judges at the official launch of the Programme. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter

Zondo bemoans lack of gender parity in leadership of SA judiciary

26 January 2023 4:59 AM

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has bemoaned the lack of gender parity in the leadership of the judiciary, with only one woman appointed as a head of court at the moment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© chuchiko1710/123rf.com

ECDs eligible for govt subsidies could remedy SA’s unequal society

25 January 2023 5:00 PM

Unregistered early childhood development (ECD) centres receive a much-needed boost in equalising quality childcare in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Screenshot.

Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday'

25 January 2023 5:25 AM

The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS!

24 January 2023 7:50 AM

Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourists from China on top of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. © glowonconcept/123rf.com

Posts pics of local tourist hotspots on Instagram - win EPIC prizes!

23 January 2023 8:53 AM

SATSA (Southern Africa Tourism Services Association) allows you to win big by posting pics of local hot spots around South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mandela's life gets turned into a musical

20 January 2023 1:28 PM

Mandela is an intimate proudly South African musical, showing the family dynamic of Madiba's life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dolly Parton has launched a dog apparel line, of course named Doggy Parton @ buzzfuss/123rf.com

Dolly Parton's 77 today and she's releasing new music and starts a cake business

19 January 2023 6:45 AM

Dolly Parton turns 77 today! While other 77-year-olds are slowing down, Parton continues to live out her dreams — YASS GURL!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: @isaiahgarza on TikTok

[WATCH] Young cancer patient gets serenaded by Plain White T's lead singer

18 January 2023 1:39 PM

What a beautiful moment!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photograph of Zolani Mahola courtesy: Facebook

Mzansi's 'The One Who Sings' to open for Grammy Winner, Gregory Porter in CPT

18 January 2023 1:25 PM

Zolani Mahola, ex Freshly Ground member chats to Bongani Bingwa about her stage name change and opening for Gregory Porter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Get ready world, Madonna's Celebration Tour is coming!

18 January 2023 5:56 AM

The award-winning singer made the announcement in an epic, star-studded video.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri. Picture: Official_MissSA/Twitter

Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri among the top 10 favorites to clinch crown

13 January 2023 10:07 AM

'South African women have a story to tell,' says Weil on chances of Nokeri being crowned Miss Universe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daughter of Elvis, Lisa Marie Presley dies at age 54

13 January 2023 6:24 AM

The only child of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, has died at the age of 54.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa

Lifestyle Business

Money laundering charges against Estina dropped, says NPA

Local

[WATCH] Woman watches TV placed on easel - and the internet goes wild

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Special eThekwini council meeting to elect new deputy mayor adjourned

26 January 2023 3:35 PM

Parly to commemorate Ginwala at a special joint sitting in Feb

26 January 2023 3:19 PM

Parties in Ekurhuleni council accuse Speaker of trying collapse meeting

26 January 2023 2:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA