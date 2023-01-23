



Local celebrities came out to support the highly anticipated release of season two of Kings of Joburg.

The eight-part series will see the return of the Masire family as they run the City of Gold.

Mogomtsi ‘Mo’ Masire (played by Xolisa Xaluva) must pick up the pieces and maintain the family’s position after taking over from his brother Simon (played by Shona Ferguson) following his untimely disappearance on screen.

Still so obsessed with how the stars came out for #KingsOfJoburg last night 😍 #NetflixAndChill pic.twitter.com/mNmnuMcdOy ' NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) January 22, 2023

Season two of Kings of Joburg hits Netflix on 27 January.

This article first appeared on 947 : Star-studded red carpet celebrates the return of Kings of Joburg