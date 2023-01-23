The Midday Report Express: 'Fixing Eskom should have been a priority years ago'





On The Midday Report on Monday it is no surprise that the lead story is about loadshedding.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been addressing the power crisis in many of his recent public appearances most notably saying, "While we all desperately want to, we cannot end loadshedding overnight".

Eskom clarified statements made on the weekend, which seemed to suggest that the power utility would be standardising stage 2/stage 3 loadshedding permanently over the next two years. Since then Eskom has walked that back, saying only that it is something being considered.

Mandy Wiener also speaks to an energy expert, Matthew Cruise of Hohm Energy.

It's unfortunate what's coming from the Presidency in terms of only acting now and seeming to put a lot of focus and effort into resolving the energy crisis when we're effectively going into our fifth year of loadshedding now. This should have been a priority ten years ago. Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert working at Hohm Energy

What we really need to see is government announcing big, large procurement of sustainable, consistent power and we're not seeing that. Matthew Cruise, Energy Expert working at Hohm Energy

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Mxolisi Dukwana is the newly elected ANC Free State chair.

The DA is in court on tackling the cadre deployment policy of the African National Congress.

State capture related Nulane investment trial finally kicks off.

The Minister of International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor will be holding bilateral talks with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

ANCWL outraged by ANC MP Sibusiso Kula who is alleged to have murdered his wife.

