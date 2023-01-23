Cotton Fest returns! Celebrating local music, fashion and sport

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues Africa Melane speaks to Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay about the eight-year drought that has plagued the a... 26 January 2023 1:50 PM
Joburg Film Festival brings the world to Jozi Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Percy Mabandu, spokesperson and media liaison for the Joburg Film Festival Media Liaison. 26 January 2023 1:00 PM
[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife A horrifying video is going viral of a Cape Town businessman beating his wife with their daughter in the same bed. 26 January 2023 11:12 AM
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education. 26 January 2023 7:14 AM
Chances of Minister Gwede Mantashe being replaced is very high – Business writer Is a cabinet reshuffle on the cards and will Mantashe's title as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister come to an end? 25 January 2023 4:38 PM
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding. 25 January 2023 10:55 AM
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas' About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson. 26 January 2023 7:35 AM
Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise. 25 January 2023 8:34 PM
ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff' Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT. 25 January 2023 7:46 PM
Are you thinking of making big purchases? Africa Melane chats to DebtSafe's Neil van der Walt about what people should consider before making big purchases. 26 January 2023 10:45 AM
[WATCH] Woman watches TV placed on easel - and the internet goes wild Watching a TV placed on an easel is a good idea, according to this woman and her social media followers. 26 January 2023 10:26 AM
[WATCH] Father wins hearts for doing 20-year-old daughter's hair A video is going viral of a father doing his grown-up daughter's hair. 26 January 2023 10:18 AM
[WATCH] Referee delights fans with white card to medical staff The referee pulled out a white card (an indication of fair play) to medical staff for aiding a fan that fainted. 24 January 2023 11:41 AM
Is rugby's new 'waist-height tackle law' the answer to prevent head injuries? John Maytham speaks to Dr Ross Tucker, a sports scientist based at the Sports Science Institute. 24 January 2023 11:15 AM
South Africans turn Champions Cup 'upside down' for Toulouse coach Mola Sharks, Stormers and Pretoria-based Bulls have reached the knockout stage in their first participation in the competition previous... 23 January 2023 3:46 AM
Remember Back to the Future's Delorean? The icon is celebrating its 'birthday' The rear-engined Delorean is celebrating its 42nd "birthday" this week. 25 January 2023 5:25 AM
DStv launches two 'anti-loadshedding' pop-up channels dedicated to REPEATS! Viewers will get up to five more opportunities to watch primetime shows if they missed it when it initially aired. 24 January 2023 7:50 AM
Star-studded red carpet celebrates the return of Kings of Joburg Kings of Joburg makes its return to Netflix on 27 January. 23 January 2023 12:35 PM
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew. 26 January 2023 11:01 AM
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London. 26 January 2023 10:34 AM
Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded The arrival of heavy main battle tanks from Germany and the United States is a potential game changer but may have come too late. 26 January 2023 8:12 AM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Nigeria - a nation of 213 million - gets ready to vote in national elections General elections in Africa's largest economy are expected to take place on 25 February 2023. 18 January 2023 7:41 AM
Deadly Jihadi attacks on churches in Nigeria and the DRC Clarence Ford speaks to JJ Cornish about the latest news making headlines on the African continent. 17 January 2023 2:41 PM
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps. 26 January 2023 5:23 AM
Cabinet reshuffle: 'We need a new crop of Ministers' - political analyst A cabinet reshuffle might be on the cards after President Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation Address (SONA) next month. 24 January 2023 11:31 AM
Extreme load shedding causes protests to erupt accross South Africa It's only a few days into the New Year and there have already been numerous incidents of streets beset by protests. 19 January 2023 10:53 AM
Cotton Fest returns! Celebrating local music, fashion and sport

23 January 2023 12:39 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Newtown
Johannesburg events
Cotton Fest

Cotton Fest returns on 4 February in Newtown with over 160 local acts.

Following the success of its Cape Town edition, the highly-anticipated Cotton Fest will make its return to Johannesburg on 4 February.

Taking place at The Station in Newtown, the festival will feature over 160 local acts, merging both established and young upcoming local artists across three stages.

Aimed at showcasing the diversities across local popular music genres, the event also provides a platform to celebrate fashion and sport.

Peformers include Anatii, Blxckie, Cassper Nyovest, Da Capo, Distruction Boyz, DJ Maphorisa, Elaine, Emtee, Musa Keys, Sjava, Uncle Waffles, Youngsta CPT and more.

Find out more here.


This article first appeared on 947 : Cotton Fest returns! Celebrating local music, fashion and sport




More from Local

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues

26 January 2023 1:50 PM

26 January 2023 1:50 PM

Africa Melane speaks to Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay about the eight-year drought that has plagued the area.

Read More

FILE: The Joburg Film Festival returns on 31 January to 5 February 2023. The line-up includes films from South Africa, Tunisia, Brazil, Seoul, Brazil, USA, Japan, Morocco and others. Picture: @JoburgFilmFest/Twitter.

Joburg Film Festival brings the world to Jozi

26 January 2023 1:00 PM

Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Percy Mabandu, spokesperson and media liaison for the Joburg Film Festival Media Liaison.

Read More

Picture: Pixabay

[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife

26 January 2023 11:12 AM

26 January 2023 11:12 AM

A horrifying video is going viral of a Cape Town businessman beating his wife with their daughter in the same bed.

Read More

FILE: The Joburg Film Festival returns on 31 January to 5 February 2023. The line-up includes films from South Africa, Tunisia, Brazil, Seoul, Brazil, USA, Japan, Morocco and others. Picture: @JoburgFilmFest/Twitter.

5 must-watch movies at this year's Joburg Film Festival

26 January 2023 8:33 AM

26 January 2023 8:33 AM

With 60 films shown over six days, the Joburg Film Festival is not to be missed.

Read More

Image: © slasny/123rf

'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'

26 January 2023 7:35 AM

26 January 2023 7:35 AM

About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.

Read More

The EFF Student Command has again called for the government to implement free education for tertiary students. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers

26 January 2023 7:14 AM

26 January 2023 7:14 AM

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.

Read More

Mosebenzi Zwane appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on fraud and corruption charges related to the Estina dairy farm matter on 25 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Money laundering charges against Estina dropped, says NPA

26 January 2023 5:59 AM

26 January 2023 5:59 AM

The company was among the list of accused in the R280 million botched Free State project.

Read More

In this file photo taken on 12 September 2022, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about a public holiday on 26 September 2022 to mark the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a press conference at the Parliament in Wellington. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 19 January 2023 she will resign next month. Picture: Marty MELVILLE/AFP

MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go

26 January 2023 5:23 AM

26 January 2023 5:23 AM

Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.

Read More

Chief Justice Zondo (centre), retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo, the lead coordinator for the Aspirant Women Judges Programme, and SAJEI CEO Dr Gomolemo Moshoeu, standing with the new cohort of aspirant women Judges at the official launch of the Programme. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter

Zondo bemoans lack of gender parity in leadership of SA judiciary

26 January 2023 4:59 AM

26 January 2023 4:59 AM

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has bemoaned the lack of gender parity in the leadership of the judiciary, with only one woman appointed as a head of court at the moment.

Read More

© chuchiko1710/123rf.com

ECDs eligible for govt subsidies could remedy SA's unequal society

25 January 2023 5:00 PM

25 January 2023 5:00 PM

Unregistered early childhood development (ECD) centres receive a much-needed boost in equalising quality childcare in South Africa.

Read More

