Cotton Fest returns! Celebrating local music, fashion and sport
Following the success of its Cape Town edition, the highly-anticipated Cotton Fest will make its return to Johannesburg on 4 February.
Taking place at The Station in Newtown, the festival will feature over 160 local acts, merging both established and young upcoming local artists across three stages.
Aimed at showcasing the diversities across local popular music genres, the event also provides a platform to celebrate fashion and sport.
Peformers include Anatii, Blxckie, Cassper Nyovest, Da Capo, Distruction Boyz, DJ Maphorisa, Elaine, Emtee, Musa Keys, Sjava, Uncle Waffles, Youngsta CPT and more.
Find out more here.
This article first appeared on 947 : Cotton Fest returns! Celebrating local music, fashion and sport
Source : Maki Molapo/Eyewitness News
More from Local
Nelson Mandela Bay is running dry as eight-year drought continues
Africa Melane speaks to Retief Odendaal, Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay about the eight-year drought that has plagued the area.Read More
Joburg Film Festival brings the world to Jozi
Relebogile Mabotja is joined by Percy Mabandu, spokesperson and media liaison for the Joburg Film Festival Media Liaison.Read More
[TRIGGER WARNING] CT man in court after viral video shows him abusing his wife
A horrifying video is going viral of a Cape Town businessman beating his wife with their daughter in the same bed.Read More
5 must-watch movies at this year’s Joburg Film Festival
With 60 films shown over six days, the Joburg Film Festival is not to be missed.Read More
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'
About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.Read More
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.Read More
Money laundering charges against Estina dropped, says NPA
The company was among the list of accused in the R280 million botched Free State project.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
Zondo bemoans lack of gender parity in leadership of SA judiciary
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has bemoaned the lack of gender parity in the leadership of the judiciary, with only one woman appointed as a head of court at the moment.Read More