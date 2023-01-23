



Following the success of its Cape Town edition, the highly-anticipated Cotton Fest will make its return to Johannesburg on 4 February.

Taking place at The Station in Newtown, the festival will feature over 160 local acts, merging both established and young upcoming local artists across three stages.

Aimed at showcasing the diversities across local popular music genres, the event also provides a platform to celebrate fashion and sport.

Peformers include Anatii, Blxckie, Cassper Nyovest, Da Capo, Distruction Boyz, DJ Maphorisa, Elaine, Emtee, Musa Keys, Sjava, Uncle Waffles, Youngsta CPT and more.

This article first appeared on 947 : Cotton Fest returns! Celebrating local music, fashion and sport