A high number of American workers are considering leaving their jobs this year

This continues on from the so-called "Great Resignation" of 2021

FILE: Many employees have become disengaged with their jobs. Picture: Magnet.me from Pixabay

The survey conducted in December last year showed a continuation of the Great Resignation as approximately 61% of US workers are considering handing in their resignation.

After the pandemic and lockdown, many workers realised they could work from home and felt they were being mismanaged at work, leading to a high number of resignations.

While the US does not struggle with unemployment in the way we do in South Africa, they have a problem with wealth inequality.

People might be employed, but they are not earning very much. Barbara Friedman

She adds that, in November 2022, the US had an almost record-high number of resignations, with 4.2 million workers voluntarily leaving their jobs.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 61% of US workers aiming to quit their jobs in 2023