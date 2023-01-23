61% of US workers aiming to quit their jobs in 2023
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.
-
A high number of American workers are considering leaving their jobs this year
-
This continues on from the so-called "Great Resignation" of 2021
The survey conducted in December last year showed a continuation of the Great Resignation as approximately 61% of US workers are considering handing in their resignation.
After the pandemic and lockdown, many workers realised they could work from home and felt they were being mismanaged at work, leading to a high number of resignations.
While the US does not struggle with unemployment in the way we do in South Africa, they have a problem with wealth inequality.
People might be employed, but they are not earning very much.Barbara Friedman
She adds that, in November 2022, the US had an almost record-high number of resignations, with 4.2 million workers voluntarily leaving their jobs.
Scroll up to listen to the interview (skip to 03:50).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 61% of US workers aiming to quit their jobs in 2023
More from Business
New Chinese car 'Beijing' launches in South Africa
Four or five years ago, if you suggested that someone buy a Chinese car brand, they might have thought you said a swearword.Read More
'Junior doctors can't find placements, so they go overseas'
About 50% of junior doctors that have graduated in the past two years are not getting posts, says Former RuDASA chairperson.Read More
We demand FREE higher education for all - EFF marchers
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command embarked on a 16-hour march for free higher education.Read More
Your business email at risk of being compromised? How to protect being hacked
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler chats to Bruce Whitfield about business email compromise.Read More
ChatGPT explained - 'It is great at writing stuff. Any stuff'
Bruce Whitfield chats to Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intellect, about a new chatbot called ChatGPT.Read More
Here's how flies turn human food waste into high-value protein feed for animals
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nambu Group CEO Lowell Scarr about how they convert food waste into high-value protein animal feed.Read More
TymeBank to open 600 kiosks in Foschini stores, prints your debit card instantly
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Coenraad Jonker, Co-Founder and CEO of TymeBank, about the partnership with TFG.Read More
Business book: 'Land is a Big Deal' looks at the intricacies of land ownership
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Bronwyn Williams, trend translator and future finance specialist at Flux Trends.Read More
Eskom is the Govt's fault. It is NOT the fault of the ANC, says ANC Youth League
The African National Congress Youth League has made its way to Luthuli House to guard against the DA's march on load shedding.Read More
More from World
India-Pakistan conflict almost went nuclear in 2019: Mike Pompeo in new memoir
The former US secretary of state released a memoir in which he revealed the world was closer to nuclear war in 2019 than we knew.Read More
'Real-life' Squid Game turns brutal, severely injuring 3 contestants
The series is currently in production at Cardington Studios in Bedfordshire, London.Read More
Western allies send battle tanks to Ukraine, almost a year after Russia invaded
The arrival of heavy main battle tanks from Germany and the United States is a potential game changer but may have come too late.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Imagine if our leaders knew when it was time to go
Mandy Wiener imagines a world where leaders follow in Jacinda Arden's footsteps.Read More
North Korea (-30 Celsius) is the latest Asian country hit with EXTREME cold
According to media reports in the country, cold weather is also expected to hit its coastal areas.Read More
Russian war ship in the Atlantic: a wrong turn or something more sinister?
A Russian war ship carrying hypersonic missiles is reportedly crossing the Atlantic.Read More
[EXTREME WEATHER] Chinese city records temperature of -53°C
Mohe broke its own all-time record, established in 1969.Read More
Please have more sex, we need more babies! – Japanese Prime Minister
The Japanese PM is urging the public to make more babies to ensure that there are people to look after and support the elderly.Read More
Imagine a world where you get PAID to use less power. Well, Brits don't have to
Britain's National Grid said it would pay customers to use less power to prevent power shortages.Read More