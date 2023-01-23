Called lazy or laid off: why mental wellness is a tall order for many workers
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Pyschologist, Khosi Jiyane.
The pandemic turned traditional work cultures on their heads as many industries were forced to adapt at a whim to a new world order: flexible working hours.
As most of the world has returned to what feels like 'days in the office before the pandemic," the cultural shift has remained. Employees now know their wellness is imperative and should be made available.
However, resident psychologist Khosi Jiyane says that scheduling time away from work to care for one's mental wellness is more difficult than for other reasons because the conversation is stigmatised.
Physical injuries and ailments that can be seen with the naked eye are considered more justifiable than invisible harm or hurt.
There is an easier conversation when you say I broke my leg… I can’t workKhosi Jiyane, Pyschologist
It talks about an invisible fracture of thoughts, It conjures up a whole lot of stories and narratives around you that stigmatise you in a sense and renders you vulnerable.Khosi Jiyane, Pyschologist
