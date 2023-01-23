[LISTEN] Medium speaks to tearful callers seeking closure from family members
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to medium, Natalie van Niekerk.
A number of tearful and emotional callers phoned in to the show looking for closure from loved ones.
Van Niekerk is a Johannesburg-based medium, past life regressionist, and hypnotherapist.
She relies on spiritual guidance and doesn't use any physical tools like cards.
As a natural medium, she is able to receive and relay messages of hope, inspiration, and advice from departed loved ones.
Here is a video of Natalie van Niekerk at work on 702's sister station 947.
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=476842050542354
