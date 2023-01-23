DA takes ANC's 'unconstitutional' cadre deployment policy to court





John Perlman spoke to DA Shadow Minister for Public Service, Leon Schreiber.

The court has set aside two days to hear the DA's application to have the policy declared unlawful and unconstitutional.

The ruling party has gained notoriety for this policy that seeks to place political affiliates of the party in positions under government jurisdiction.

The official opposition has accused the ANC of illegally interfering in appointments to ensure members are appointed based on their loyalty to the ANC rather than their merit and skills.

Among their list of motivations is the Zondo Commission of Inquiry, which found the policy helped fuel state capture.

ANC January 8 celebrations in Mangaung in January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

It is that interference in what should be a fairly compliant matter of appointment that we are trying to actually prevent and uproot. Leon Schreiber, Shadow Minister for Public Service - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the full audio above for more.