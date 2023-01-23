'YouTube opens so many doors...there's no red tape' - Filmmaker Dan Mace





Dan Mace is a creative and visionary film director, Youtuber, the Chief Creative Officer for the Beast Philanthropy YouTube channel and the founder of JOE Films and All Of Us Studios in Cape Town.

Mace works for Jimmy Donaldson, the man known better known as MrBeast, an American YouTuber whose self-titled YouTube channel has 112 million subscribers, the fourth-most-subscribed on the platform, and the highest by an individual.

Over Mace's 10-year career behind the camera, he has directed over 100 commercials, music videos, documentaries and short films spanning across four continents.

Having joined YouTube in 2011, he has grown an audience of over 833,000 subscribers and amassed over 47 million views of his films.

But in 2017, Mace was contacted by 'Mr Beast' himself after watching some of his content on YouTube, and offered him a job.

Mace made the switch from being a 'traditional' TV commercial director to the more daunting space of YouTube content creation, and hasn't looked back since.

Mace has won multiple accolades during his career, including three Young Director Awards at Cannes Lions, an African Crystal Film Grand Prix, Bronze Loerie Awards, Ciclope Africa Editing Craft awards, and the Creative Circle ad of the month, amongst others.

In the beginning, in 2008 there was absolutely zero cash generated from YouTube...There wasn't many brands interested in sponsoring videos. Dan Mace, Film maker and YouTuber.

YouTube opens so many doors...there's no red tape. Dan Mace, Film maker and YouTuber.

In 2017, I was in the traditional world of film directing....then I decided to make the move over to YouTube. It was really scary. I had no idea back then if I was able to generate income. Dan Mace, Film maker and YouTuber.

