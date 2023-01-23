'Load-Shredding' Tech: We review must-have products to make blackouts sufferable
-
MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator last up to 14 hours on a full charge: R999
-
Energizer 30 000 mAh power bank provides up to 108 additional hours of power to a small device: R800
-
Energizer Vision HD Headlight (300 lumens) has a runtime of between 4 and 35 hours depending on mode: R200
Load shedding? No problem.
This battery-powered fan is all you need on those hot summer days and nights when Eskom can't keep the lights on.
It's a quiet, energy-efficient, small cordless fan, which is charged via a standard USB port, which also allows you to plug into a laptop, wall socket or any charging point.
The MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator runs for 14 hours on a full charge and costs just R 999.
The Energizer 30 000 mAh USB is the perfect power bank for smartphones, tablets and any other small portable device.
It provides up to 108 hours extra time for a standard smartphone, and include 2 USB-A and 1 USB-C that can charge more than one device at a time.
It's not too bulky, so you can carry it around with you to charge your phone, or even a portable fan while on the go.
It's a nifty little device that'll give you that extra bit of power before your cellphone's battery runs out.
At about R800, it's a cheap investment to keep you connected, when Eskom can't.
The Energizer Vision series headlights is a great investment!
Featuring state of the art LED technology, this comfortable, secure and durable little gadget is the perfect solution for those jobs that require the use of both hands when the lights go out.
No need to lug around a hefty lantern anymore. Just pop this thing on your head, and let the light lead the way.
This Energizer Vision HD Headlight (300 lumens) has a runtime of between 4 and 35 hours depending on mode
For less than R200, it's probably the best gift you can give to ANY South African right now!
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Load-Shredding' Tech: We review must-have products to make blackouts sufferable
