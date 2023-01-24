



JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learned that Ekurhuleni police have made a breakthrough, arresting a man suspected to have gone on a rape spree in Tembisa and Benoni over the last two years.

Police closed in on the man on Sunday night, in Daveyton.

The man, believed to be in his thirties, is suspected of being a serial rapist, having operated between 2020 and this year.

Eyewitness News understands that the man was arrested after police spent weeks patrolling an area that he was allegedly operating in.

He has been linked to over a dozen rapes in Tembisa and about 18 in Benoni.

It’s understood that he would offer hiking women lifts and rape them in his car.

The man will make his first appearance in the Daveyton Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ekurhuleni police make breakthrough with arrest of suspected serial rapist