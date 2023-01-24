Ekurhuleni police make breakthrough with arrest of suspected serial rapist
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learned that Ekurhuleni police have made a breakthrough, arresting a man suspected to have gone on a rape spree in Tembisa and Benoni over the last two years.
Police closed in on the man on Sunday night, in Daveyton.
The man, believed to be in his thirties, is suspected of being a serial rapist, having operated between 2020 and this year.
Eyewitness News understands that the man was arrested after police spent weeks patrolling an area that he was allegedly operating in.
He has been linked to over a dozen rapes in Tembisa and about 18 in Benoni.
It’s understood that he would offer hiking women lifts and rape them in his car.
The man will make his first appearance in the Daveyton Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ekurhuleni police make breakthrough with arrest of suspected serial rapist
Source : Winnie Theletsane/EWN
More from Local
Prasa whistle-blower has 'mixed feelings' about arbitration case victory
An arbitration award was handed down on 30 January that exonerated Martha Ngoye, the suspended head of Legal, Risk and Compliance at Prasa.Read More
WATCH: Son teaches his mother how to stream Netflix on TV
A video is going viral of a mother being taught how to use a smart television to stream Netflix and other services.Read More
Eskom's state of disaster declaration won't speed up its legacy issues - analyst
Since the beginning of 2023, South Africans have grappled with rolling power cuts as Eskom struggles to keep the lights on.Read More
Stand Up SA marched to Eskom to demand a tariff increase review
'When we put our hands together from all racial groupings, we can pull out a miracle out of nothing. We can fix this problem.'Read More
Prosecuting authorities not equipped to handle medical cases - SAMA
The South African Medical association is against the criminal prosecution of medical professionals conducting medical procedures.Read More
PetroSA hits back over claims it's charging Eskom 'exorbitant prices' for diesel
According to a Daily Maverick article Eskom's contract prices for diesel from state-owned Petro SA, are much higher than the commercial suppliers it buys smaller quantities from.Read More
'She's a trailblazer': Justice Molemela nominated for Judge President of SCA
President Ramaphosa has nominated Justice Mahube Molemela as the next president of the Supreme Court of Appeal.Read More
It's a quagga! Vergelegen has welcomed its first quagga foal
Vergelegen Wine Estate has had an addition to its quagga herd with the first baby born on the farm since they joined the project.Read More
Still on a tight budget? Here's four free things to do in Joburg
Whether you're an art lover or looking for something outdoors, you don't need to break the bank to have a fun.Read More