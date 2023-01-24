



JOHANNESBURG - The Patriotic Alliance (PA) said that it was confident that Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse would be ousted at the city's council meeting on Thursday.

Three motions of no confidence have been filed by minority parties, which will be tabled in council should the programming committee approve.

The party said that the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s leadership was responsible for the financial and political instability in Joburg.

Phalatse's future in office is once again hanging in the balance as she might face yet another motion of no confidence on Thursday.

Last year, Phalatse was ousted through an ANC-sponsored motion but was reinstated by the courts after it ruled that her removal was unlawful.

The Patriotic Alliance's deputy president, Kenny Kunene, said that the DA had been governing in silos, without considering coalition partners.

He said that should Phalatse be ousted, the party would support an ANC candidate for the mayoral position.

"We are not garden boys of the DA, and DA is not our 'baas'. That time is over, in case they are not aware," Kunene said.

Meanwhile, Phalatse said that she would continue working towards rebuilding the city.

This article first appeared on EWN : PA confident Mayor Phalatse will be ousted at Thursday's Joburg council meeting